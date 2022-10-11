Suzanne Keen Brings Unique Downtown Condo Savvy to a Millenial Market
Suzanne Keen has assisted in the buying and selling of over 700 properties and now she is helping buyers and sellers navigate new change.
People are drawn to downtown city life. The vibrant streets with restaurants, galleries, salons, and people on the sidewalks, coming and going, have come back.”TORONTO , ONTARIO , CANADA , October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inflation, the economy, shifting mortgage rates, and the threat of recession, have sellers and prospective homebuyers in a state of uncertainty.
Navigating the world of buying and selling real estate can be confusing. And with fluctuating prices, the guidance of an experienced real estate agent is imperative, particularly when dealing in the fast-paced Toronto condo market.
According to a recent Royal LePage survey conducted by Leger, 59% of GTA residents ages 26 to 41 without a home believe that they will own one someday.
Realtor, Suzanne Keen, offers the guidance and experience to turn those beliefs into realities.
With 20 years of experience in the Toronto real estate market and 5 offices in downtown Toronto, Suzanne Keen has assisted in the buying and selling of over 700 properties. Thanks to years of experience, Keen has her finger on the pulse of the changing marketplace and is available to provide the professional advice clients need that will make a difference in every transaction.
“When I began in real estate over 20 years ago, one-bedroom condos were selling for about $200k. My clients were usually single individuals buying on their own. After that came couple-buyers where two incomes were needed to purchase the one-bedroom condo. There weren’t many move-up buyers in condos at the time, they just stayed where they were and saved for the big move-up purchase,” said Keen, “When the pandemic hit, it was hard for the 'couple' client, living in their one-bedroom condo to live in one space 7 days a week, so we saw a lot of changes.”
In the reality of today’s market, most no longer move into a condo and wait for a “big move-up purchase,” the condo is the big move-up purchase, particularly in downtown Toronto. As a result, there are many more sideways movements in the condo market, shifting from similar condos to find the perfect choice. This creates a busy market full of opportunities if you know where to look.
“The evolution of real estate has become very friendly to everyone wanting to be involved, whether they are agents, buyers, or sellers. Ease of access to information, and the ability to change more frequently is embraced more than ever now. People used to never move. Now some people see it as progress or change or adventure and are more willing to take it on as a challenge,” said Keen.
During the pandemic, some found reasons to move away from big city life to somewhere with more space. For others, however, absence made the heart grow fonder for the amenities and offerings of downtown Toronto.
“People are drawn to downtown city life. The vibrant streets with restaurants, galleries, salons, and people on the sidewalks, coming and going, have come back,” said Keen.
The first step Suzanne Keen takes with a new client is to conduct a needs analysis. Whether clients want to experience the bustling heart of metropolitan Toronto, a school area or enjoy quieter parts of the city accented by parks and scenic trails, Keen tailors the search to exactly what buyers are looking for.
The shifting real estate landscape now means there is an opportunity for millennial buyers to enter the Toronto market in a way there hasn’t been for years. Uncertainty and shifting rates frighten many away from pursuing real estate but under experienced guidance market fluctuations present an opportunity.
“Get educated about buying, how to determine if it's a good move, whether it is buying or selling,” added Keen.
To learn more about Keen and her achievements and how she is an innovator and leader in the real-estate industry, visit www.suzannekeen.com
