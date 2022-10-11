AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report September 2022

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

September YTD - September Beginning

Inventory 2022 2021 %Chg 2022 2021 %Chg Sep 2022 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 13,687 16,360 -16.3 140,790 170,715 -17.5 71,267 40 < 100 HP 5,744 6,394 -10.2 49,468 56,445 -12.4 26,256 100+ HP 2,402 2,192 9.6 18,146 16,257 11.6 7,939 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 21,833 24,946 -12.5 208,404 243,417 -14.4 105,462 4WD Farm Tractors 247 369 -33.1 2,136 2,390 -10.6 398 Total Farm Tractors 22,080 25,315 -12.8 210,540 245,807 -14.3 105,860 Self-Prop Combines 904 848 6.6 4,555 4,406 3.4 1,112

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

