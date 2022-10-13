Actual SEO Media, Inc. Warns on What to Avoid When Link Building

Connecting with other websites through link building is only worth it if both sides benefit. It's a good idea to have accounts on several social media platforms. Optimize website content to focus on specific keywords that are related to the business or niche.

Popular trends in link building may not be the optimal way to improve a website's standing on search engine results. Learn what to avoid.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Link building is an integral part of optimizing a website. It's the process of acquiring links from other websites to improve a company's search engine ranking and visibility. In a way, it's similar to how company officials will network with other companies and businesses.

If a quality website links to another website, the recipient will benefit because search engines will also assume it is a quality website as well. However, the opposite is also true. If a website that Google deems untrustworthy links back to a company, the search engine will also start scrutinizing the company's website more.

There are many ways to go about link building. It's important to choose techniques that will be the most effective. Some common link-building strategies include guest blogging, directory submission, and social media promotion. However, there are some popular methods that a business should avoid to ensure quality links.

Search engines divide links into two categories: normal (natural) links and unnatural links. "Unnatural" links are spam, while normal links are everything else. Google's goal is only to use natural links for ranking purposes, so it updates its algorithm frequently to contain the surge of manipulative link-building practices.

1. Avoid Adding Links to Existing Webpages

One link signal that Google may track is the addition of links to existing pages on a website. If most sites that are adding links to already existing pages are ones that sell links, it becomes easier for Google to catch those. At the end of the day, it's best to avoid adding more links to existing web pages to avoid being associated with that type of manipulative strategy.

2. Tread the Line of Link Bait Campaigns Carefully

If done properly, a link bait campaign could be useful. Two common types of link bait campaigns are Ego Bait and Resource Bait. An Ego Bait is when the website interviews a popular person to try and gain links. On the other hand, Resource Bait is when the site posts an exhaustive resource on a specific topic. Link baiting can result in hundreds of relevant links if done in a way that exposes the website to relevant sites, potential clients, and customers.

Of course, the opposite is true. Some of these campaigns may be "successful" because they attract attention online but won't earn the website any relevant links or business. Easy link-baiting campaigns involved contests, humor, and stunts. However, these are also the types that fail often.

3. Stay Away from Blog Commenting

Blog commenting is an old, outdated strategy. Search engines created a link attribute called "nofollow" to counteract it back in 2005. There's no reason to spam comments on other websites. The only people who say this works still are those who offer comment spamming services.

4. Don't Consider Profile Link Building

When a user on a forum site posts or asks a question, there'll be a link that goes back to their profile. Often enough, a link goes from their profile to their company or personal website. As a forewarning, that link will not count as a relevant link. Most forum sites block Google from crawling member profiles to stop the crawler bots from considering those links as links for website ranking.

5. Be Aware of the Fine Line of Guest Blogging

Although guest blogging once was a valid strategy, overuse and manipulative posts have turned this tactic null and void within Google's eyes. Now, Google has strict guidelines on what guest posts and blogs it considers spammy and not. The search engine will act against websites posting guest blogs and articles. Google has given a basic guideline on what it considers manipulative:

- Keyword Link Stuffing – Adding too many keyword-rich links to a company in these guest articles

- Having the articles published across multiple websites

- Using or hiring writers who aren't knowledgeable about the topics

- Using similar content across these guest posts and articles or duplicating the content of these articles found on the company's website

Proper link-building strategies can help boost a website's ranking on search result pages. However, like most trends, some methods will become outdated. Before adopting a tactic and starting the campaign, it's best to research the most recent valid methods thoroughly. Like with the study of history, it's best to know what happened in the past to avoid making those same mistakes again.

