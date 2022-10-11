Webinar: Revenue Strategies in a Downturn
EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Beekin on October 20 at 11 AM ET for a panel discussion on revenue strategies during a recession, with multifamily and single-family rental housing experts. Learn from professionals which strategies will help you to retain, and even grow, revenue in a recession.
In this webinar, we will discuss:
- New and renewal pricing strategy shifts
- Resident retention plans
- Expiration management changes
- Expense management
- Marketing shifts
Register for free by visiting this link: https://beekin.co/resources/webinars/webinar-revenue-strategies-in-a-downturn/
Speakers
We have a panel of industry leaders who will be sharing their insights and expertise:
Diana Norbury - SVP of Multifamily Operations, Pillar Properties
Diana is responsible for Pillar Properties multifamily portfolio, with a focus on revenue management and business intelligence practices, talent management, operational systems, and lease-up and marketing strategies for their growing portfolio. Diana has spent over 18 years in the multifamily industry and graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
América Melragon - VP of Revenue Management, Independence Realty Trust
América is responsible for the optimization of revenue streams, transaction based, project, service and recurring, as well as revenue generating partnerships. América has spent over 15 years in the multifamily industry and graduated from Northern Arizona University.
Evan Hoffmann - Industry Principal, Beekin
Evan is the former SVP (revenue management and marketing) at Aimco (NYSE:AIV) where he oversaw both revenue management and marketing for 30,000+ homes. Evan has spent 25 years in revenue management across several industries and graduated from Harvard University.
About Beekin
Beekin is a next-generation AI platform for institutional investors and lenders to rental housing. By leveraging Big Data and advanced machine learning, Beekin’s patented solutions drive efficiency through better underwriting, better asset management, and measurable social impact across market rate, affordable, and workforce housing.
Beekin optimizes assets for Top-5 real estate asset managers, NMHC Top-10 operators, and lenders across the United States.
The Beekin team comprises former REIT executives, scientists from 7 of the top 20 research universities, and real estate investors. For more information, visit beekin.co.
Daniel Lee
