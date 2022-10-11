Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 265,483 in the last 365 days.

Oregon Division of Financial Regulation has resources available on earthquake insurance

Oct. 11, 2022

SALEM – Last week's small earthquake in Linn County is a good reminder to review your homeowners and renters insurance policies and consider purchasing earthquake insurance. If you already have earthquake insurance, this is also a good time to review what it does and does not cover.

Earthquake insurance is not a standard part of homeowners or renters policies. Some insurance companies will allow you to add earthquake coverage as an endorsement, while others will require you to purchase a separate policy. Also, most insurance companies put a moratorium on buying earthquake insurance after an event that scores as low as 4.5 on the Richter scale.

“Waiting until after an earthquake to buy insurance is never a good idea," said Insurance Commissioner Andrew Stolfi, who is also the director of the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services. “First, you can't buy insurance to cover damage that's already happened. Second, after an earthquake, insurers likely won't sell coverage for some period of time."

Most earthquakes in Oregon are too small to feel and the greatest seismic activity in recent history has occurred in the Portland metro and Klamath Falls areas.

The Division of Financial Regulation has resources available for consumers on earthquake insurance. The division also has a guide to help walk you through what steps to take before and after an earthquake.

As always, it is best to check with your insurance company or agent to see what fits best for you and your home.

###

About Oregon DFR: The Division of Financial Regulation is part of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, Oregon's largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. Visit www.dcbs.oregon.gov and dfr.oregon.gov.


You just read:

Oregon Division of Financial Regulation has resources available on earthquake insurance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.