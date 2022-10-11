LionEight, a ground-breaking ELD solution, makes its debut at California Trucking Show
EINPresswire.com/ -- LionEight ELD is presenting at this year’s California Trucking Show happening on October 15th and 16th, 2022. They are at booth number #614 showcasing their ELD device and software solutions together with their partner Geometris LP.
With a dedicated and professional team, LionEight makes the best ELD device. “We're on a mission to revolutionize the ELD Trucking system and the way trucking fleets are organized and managed.” says the company’s representative.
LionEight team has built software tailored to the needs of trucking companies providing everything needed to manage a fleet. The solutions go from simplified compliance with registered ELD, Advanced Dispatch Board, Real-time GPS tracking, Maintenance solution to IFTA Fuel Tax Reporting, all within one platform.
LionEight provides a wide variety of fleet management products. Choose between ELD, GPS, and Tablet devices that fit your fleet needs the best.
“Our ELD software is unique in the market. We are in constant cooperation with users and listen to their feedback every day. Founders themselves come from the trucking industry, therefore we are all familiar with the problems and needs, and we are ready to offer a solution. That's why we're the fastest growing fleet management solution company on the market, and it's up to you to find out why!” says the lead project manager of the company I.D.
Join LionEight at California Trucking Show and look for the special offer they have prepared!
About LionEight
Created by truckers for truckers, LionEight is an FMCSA-certified fleet management solution providing ELD compliance, GPS tracking, Dispatch and Maintenance solutions. Having developed our software from scratch, we take pride in the comprehensive list of features created to help trucking teams organize, track, and optimize their work. Some of our best features include:
● Smart Dashboard
● Advanced Alerts
● IFTA Reporting
● Vehicle Inspection and Diagnostics
● Unidentified Driving Events
● Maintenance Schedule Solution
● And so much more!
Have our team help you better understand how our products can address your needs.
LionEight
+1 708-221-9922
sales@lioneight.com