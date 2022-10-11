THE 30th ANNUAL AFRICAN DIASPORA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

"Dancing the Twist in Bamako" Robert Guédiguian "No Simple Way Home" by Akuol de Mabior "She Had a Dream" by Raja Amari

The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) will celebrate its 30th anniversary with over 80 films from 30+ countries from Nov. 25 to Dec. 11, 2022

ADIFF NYC is presenting an eclectic selection of films that are thought provoking & entertaining. Some by independent filmmakers, others coming directly from major international film festivals.” — ADIFF NYC