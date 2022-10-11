THE 30th ANNUAL AFRICAN DIASPORA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) will celebrate its 30th anniversary with over 80 films from 30+ countries from Nov. 25 to Dec. 11, 2022
ADIFF NYC is presenting an eclectic selection of films that are thought provoking & entertaining. Some by independent filmmakers, others coming directly from major international film festivals.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) will celebrate its 30th anniversary in Manhattan at Cinema Village, Cinepolis Chelsea, Thalia Cinema, and the Schomburg Center in Harlem with over 80 films from over 30 countries from November 25 to December 11, 2022. Many of the screenings will be followed by Q&As, masterclasses and panel discussions.
The festival is presenting an eclectic selection of recent and less recent films that are thought provoking and entertaining, some by independent filmmakers and others coming directly from major international film festivals such as Berlinale, Sundance, Cannes, Toronto, FESPACO and Durban. Several revivals will also be part of the program.
WOMEN STORIES HIGHLIGHTED IN ADIFF NYC 2022
ADIFF NYC will offer a strong line-up of women centered stories including films like "No Simple Way Home" directed by Akuol de Mabior and "Get Out Alive" starring and written by Nikki Lynette. "No Simple Way Home" is a revealing documentary set in South Sudan that explores the political tensions and fragility of a new, young country while also looking inward at a family of strong women. "Get Out Alive" is a musical about depression by artist and activist Nikki Lynette. Using storytelling, humor, song, dance, visual art and a remarkable DJ, Lynette shows us that even when life leads us to a bad place, we can always make it out alive.
ADIFF NYC will present at the Schomburg Center a special day of FREE screenings and discussions about women leaders of color with the “Portraits of Women Leaders of Color Program” supported by the National Endowment for the Arts. Through film screenings and a panel discussion, the audience will be invited to witness how women of color can have agency and societal impact, no matter what their social background, level of education or position in society as black women.
Films in this program will include "She Had a Drea"m by Raja Amari about Ghofrane, 25, a young black Tunisian woman who is a committed activist who speaks her mind and embodies Tunisia’s current political upheaval. The Women Leaders in the Civil Rights Movement Program: Fanny Lou Hamer & Ella Baker will feature two films: "This Little Light of Mine: The Legacy Of Fannie Lou Hamer" by Robin Hamilton and "Fundi: The Story Of Ella Baker" by Joanne Grant.
The new documentary by renowned Afro-French writer activist journalist Rokhaya Diallo, "Acting while Black, Blackness on French Screens", will premiere in the festival to be followed by a Q&A with Ms. Diallo.
ADIFF created in 2000 the Public Award for the Best Film Directed by a Woman of Color - the only competition in the festival - to support the work of women filmmakers of color who premiere their feature length film in ADIFF NYC. To celebrate its 30th Anniversary, ADIFF will present a retrospective of some of this award winners, including the documentary by Sabrina Gordon "Baaaaddd Sonia Sanchez" about the amazing writer, intellectual and activist Sonia Sanchez and "Barrow Freedom Fighter" by Marcia Weekes, a dramatized biography of the first Prime Minister of Barbados, the Right Excellent Errol Walton Barrow who successfully led Barbados to independence on November 30th, 1966 after more than 300 years as a British colony. Also, winner of this award is "She Had a Dream" by Raja Amari.
For more information about the 30th Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival, to receive the complete line up, screeners and high-resolution images please contact Diarah N’Daw-Spech at (212) 864-1760/ fax (212) 316-6020 or e-mail pr@nyadiff.org. Festival web site: www.nyadiff.org.
The African Diaspora International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization.
ABOUT THE AFRICAN DIASPORA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
Described by film critic Armond White as “a festival that symbolizes diaspora as more than just anthropology,” ADIFF has managed to increase the presence of independent Afrocentric films from all over the world in the general American specialty movie scene by launching films such as The Tracker by Rolf de Heer (Australia), Kirikou and the Sorceress by Michel Ocelot (France), Gospel Hill by Giancarlo Esposito (USA), Darrat/Dry Season by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun (Chad), Scheherazade, Tell Me a Story by Yousry Nasrallah (Egypt), The Pirogue by Moussa Touré (Senegal), White Lies by Dana Rotberg (New Zealand), and The Citizen by Roland Vranik (Hongary), among others.
