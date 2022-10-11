Governor Abbott Announces New Wells Fargo Bank Campus In Irving

October 11, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (“Wells Fargo”) will create a new campus in Irving, Texas. Wells Fargo is a leading financial services firm that provides a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance. The project will create 650 new jobs and $455 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $5,001,100 has been extended to Wells Fargo.

“Texas has a long history of leadership in financial services, attracting major operations for the world’s largest financial services companies, as well as the most innovative startups in the field,” said Governor Abbott. “Already home to the largest workforce in the financial services sector, and as the new frontier for financial technology, data centers, and more, Texas offers opportunities for Fortune 500 operations to grow, and I thank Wells Fargo for their continuing investment in the great state of Texas and the best workforce in America.”

“Currently, most of our 3,000 employees are located in several offices across the Metroplex," said Tanya Sanders, Wells Fargo Head of Auto. “We are thrilled to have a new state-of-the-art campus where we can bring the majority of our local workforce together for an even better employee experience, which prioritizes wellness and sustainability. We are also very appreciative of the collaboration and enthusiastic response from the City of Irving and State of Texas.”

“The City of Irving is proud to welcome Wells Fargo home to our community," said Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer. "This highly regarded corporation will be a remarkable addition to our thriving business industry. With diverse lifestyle amenities just steps from the new campus, access to a deep pool of highly qualified talent, and a business-friendly environment, we are certain Irving-Las Colinas will prove to be a successful combination for Wells Fargo.”

“Wells Fargo’s decision in choosing Irving-Las Colinas for its corporate office marks one of the largest real estate deals in our community in the last two decades,” said Beth A. Bowman, President and CEO of the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce and the Irving Economic Development Partnership. “We look forward to integrating their team into Irving-Las Colinas and building a strong partnership that will benefit both the company and the community in the future.”

View more information about Wells Fargo.