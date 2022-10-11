Godfread announces 2023 health insurance rates

BISMARCK, N.D. – Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread has released the approved rates for individual and small group health insurance plans for the 2023 plan year.

“With rising inflation, families across North Dakota are trying to make their dollar stretch farther. These rate changes remain relatively consistent from previous years and may offer some relief on wallets,” said Godfread. “I highly encourage North Dakotans to review your plan and shop around as plans and benefits may have changed. Make sure your plan meets both your health needs and is financially viable for you and your family.”

Insurance companies submit proposed rates, coverages and benefits to the North Dakota Insurance Department annually. All plan elements and rates are reviewed, and potentially altered, to ensure the financial viability of what is being offered.

Three statewide insurance carriers operate on the individual market which are available via Healthcare.gov on the Exchange and through insurance agents. Five major carriers exist in the small group market, primarily purchased by employers of small businesses.

Approximately 45,000 North Dakotans purchase through the individual market.

Open enrollment for plans under the Affordable Care Act will be from November 1 to December 15 for coverage to begin January 1.

Download chart as a PDF.