FWC encourages contractors to register to help with Hurricane Ian derelict vessel recovery efforts

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) encourages Florida contractors to register to assist with vessel removal recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.

“In conjunction with state and federal partners, we are setting up a Unified Command to address the large numbers of displaced vessels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian,” said Boating and Waterways Section Leader Maj. Rob Beaton. “We are going to bring all available resources to bear to address these vessels and encourage contractors with the tools and experience in this arena to register.”

Contractors are required to have a federal Unique Entity ID number, a valid W-9 form on file and follow the state of Florida registration process for vendors by registering in the federal System for Award Management and MyFlorida Marketplace.

For more information, contractors should visit the websites for both the federal Small Business Administration and Florida’s MyFlorida Marketplace, or call the MyFloridaMarketPlace Vendor Registration Customer Service at 866-FLA-EPRO (866-352-3776). The vendor management section with the Florida Department of Financial services can also assist with W-9 registration questions at 850-413-5519 or email at FLW9@myfloridacfo.com.