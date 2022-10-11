Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 265,516 in the last 365 days.

FWC encourages contractors to register to help with Hurricane Ian derelict vessel recovery efforts

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) encourages Florida contractors to register to assist with vessel removal recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.

“In conjunction with state and federal partners, we are setting up a Unified Command to address the large numbers of displaced vessels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian,” said Boating and Waterways Section Leader Maj. Rob Beaton. “We are going to bring all available resources to bear to address these vessels and encourage contractors with the tools and experience in this arena to register.”

Contractors are required to have a federal Unique Entity ID number, a valid W-9 form on file and follow the state of Florida registration process for vendors by registering in the federal System for Award Management and MyFlorida Marketplace.

For more information, contractors should visit the websites for both the federal Small Business Administration and Florida’s MyFlorida Marketplace, or call the MyFloridaMarketPlace Vendor Registration Customer Service at 866-FLA-EPRO (866-352-3776). The vendor management section with the Florida Department of Financial services can also assist with W-9 registration questions at 850-413-5519 or email at FLW9@myfloridacfo.com.

You just read:

FWC encourages contractors to register to help with Hurricane Ian derelict vessel recovery efforts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.