Kentucky’s Favorite Beer Cheese Now Available in Total Wine
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hall’s Beer Cheese, the original beer cheese and winner of the 2022 Beer Cheese Festival is now available at Total Wine in Lexington and Louisville. This announcement comes just in time for tailgate season across the Commonwealth. A snack-time staple for years at Kroger, Sam’s Club, and Liquor Barn, fans now have more options than ever to pick up the specialty dairy spread. Total Wine is currently stocking the full Hall’s spread of Original Beer Cheese, Hot-N-Snappy Beer Cheese, Savory Pimento, and Benedictine.
“We are thrilled to have Hall’s Beer Cheese in Total Wine making it more convenient than ever for customers to take Hall’s home with them. Hall’s is grateful for the fantastic team at Total Wine who worked with us to make it happen, and we look forward to a long partnership with them as we continue to expand the brand footprint,” says Kit Crase, Hall’s Beer Cheese owner.
About Hall’s Beer Cheese: What started as a spicy appetizer enjoyed by Central Kentuckians dining by the Kentucky River has developed into an internationally recognized brand. Taste of the South, Southern Living, The Wall Street Journal, Food Network, and others have featured the fan favorite beer cheese spread. The unique flavor of Hall’s Beer Cheese begins with aged Wisconsin sharp cheddar cheese and finishes with a bit of spice that provides the “snap” to Hall’s Snappy Beer Cheese.
For more info on Hall’s Beer Cheese please visit; beercheese.com
Press Inquiries
