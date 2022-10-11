LUCA CIANO AND THE WILLIAM ANGLISS INSTITUTE INTERPRET THE 2 SOULS OF PROVOLONE VALPADANA PDO

On 18 October at the WAI campus in Melbourne, a workshop will be staged where the famous star chef will reveal the properties of the Provolone Valpadana PDO

CREMONA, ITALY, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – The liaison between Luca Ciano, the famous and award-winning chef and the Provolone Valpadana PDO, a European dairy excellence, continues. After the recent acclaim received at Fine Food Australia, this time the celebrity chef will explore the properties and gastronomic versatility of this cheese in more detail in a workshop for a select and prestigious audience on 18 October, starting at 11.30 at the William Angliss Restaurant of the WAI Melbourne campus. The workshop is in fact part of a collaborative path with the William Angliss Institute with which the Protection Consortium has started a partnership. Both the Sydney (17 October) and Melbourne (19 October) locations will be involved in intense student training sessions and in a product contest whose winners will be revealed in March 2023.

The event of the 18th, on the other hand, is aimed mainly at Ho.Re.Ca. and communicators (food bloggers and journalists) thanks to which we can boast the growing notoriety of this cheese in Australia, today an important export country. The "Born to Be Authentic - Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe" project, www.borntobeauthentic.eu promoted by the Protection Consortium and co-financed by the European Commission, also supports the growth of Provolone Valpadana PDO.

“It is a cheese, both in the mild and strong version, that easily matches the taste of the Australian consumer. Its great versatility is especially appreciated: the mild lends itself more to being a cooked ingredient, while the strong is more valued as is, main ingredient in different dishes - says Libero Giovanni Stradiotti, President of the Protection Consortium -. Furthermore, it is perfect for the grill, so it can be appreciated even by those who do not have much experience in the kitchen. And lastly, it is perfectly recognizable, thanks to the PDO quality mark, a guarantee of transparency and reliability for the consumer.”

During the workshop, after an in-depth study on the product, the production methods, the characteristics and the quality mark, Luca Ciano will propose two original recipes: "Provolone Valpadana PDO 'strong' foam, charred baby leeks & asparagus, toasted hazelnut, rosemary, garlic & balsamic dressing" and "Provolone Valpadana PDO 'mild' panna cotta, 'spiced' poached pears, sweet Lambrusco reduction.”

“In the first recipe the 'strong' Provolone Valpadana PDO is cooked 'sous-vide' with other ingredients at low temperature, then blended and mixed in a syphon to create the 'foam' – Luca Ciano adds – while the second is a play on cheese & fruit/ savoury & sweet. The Provolone Valpadana PDO will be melted like a cheese fondue and set like a pannacotta. Then served with pears poached in Lambrusco, spices etc. The juices are then reduced to a sweet syrup, delicious!

It will be possible to participate in the workshop by registering for the event in person or following it in live streaming.

For more information visit the project’s official website www.borntobeauthentic.eu, which can also be followed on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Borntobeauthenticeu-109090364901590 e Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/borntobeauthenticeu/

