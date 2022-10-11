April Daniels of MB Magazine To Host “The Girlfriends Corner Tour”

Editorial Director of Mind Blowing Magazine, April Daniels, comes together with friends to host The Girlfriend’s Corner – “Faith In The City” Tour

USA, October 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- April Daniels, MB Editorial Director, will be hosting the upcoming Girlfriends Corner Tour, which promises to deliver a fun-filled and exciting experience to the women of Chicago on Saturday, October 15 as they host The Girlfriends Corner Tour . The no-holds-barred event is organized to encourage people on their journey to embrace the process to living a rewarding life. Mind Blowing Magazine will also be celebrating its second anniversary with a surprise cover dropping October 14 and the actual magazine, which is the last edition of the year to drop on October 28.Millions of people in different parts of the world go through situations that are sometimes overwhelming. It can be more worrisome for the feminine gender who are often most vulnerable and find it difficult to talk about issues and seek relatable, effective solutions. Consequently, the team at MB Magazine , led by the forward-thinking and passionate creator and writer, April Daniels, has managed to create a platform for people to speak up and speak out through The Girlfriend’s Corner – “Faith In The City” Tour. The Girlfriend’s Corner – “Faith In The City” Tour aims to inspire conversations around spirituality, self-love, healing, empowerment and self-discovery, with guests from different walks of life, sharing their wealth of experience with attendees. It is designed to enable ladies to discuss matters of the heart over great food and drinks with a lineup of fun and exciting activities, including pink-carpet photos, and an interactive photo booth experience produced by the sister act, Mena and Shantee Wright of Wright Productions.April Daniels, the MB Editorial Director and Creator of The Girlfriends Corner Column, will be coordinating the event. Other confirmed panel participants include Cameka Smith - founder of The Boss Network, Samantha Thomas - radio host WVON Radio, Sparkle - Platinum recording artist, and Stacy Moore - Editor in Chief of MB Magazine.For further information about The Girlfriend’s Corner – “Faith In The City” Tour and to get tickets for the event as well as other initiatives from Mind Blowing Magazine, visit – www.mbmagmedia.com and Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thegirlfriendscorner/ About MB MagazineMB Magazine is a lifestyle magazine created as a platform for celebrating women and men with immaculate style and unwavering faith. The magazine features different categories of content covering a plethora of relatable topics for readers.