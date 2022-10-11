ZimVie Expands Navigation-Compatible Platform to Include Posterior Cervical Application

The Virage® Navigation System Rounds out ZimVie’s Ability to Navigate Pedicle Screws in the Entire Spine

/EIN News/ -- WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets, today announced the recent launch of the Virage Navigation System, an Occipital-Cervico-Thoracic (OCT) spinal fixation system featuring the innovative 360° Omnidirectional Extreme-Angle Screw. The Virage Navigation System simplifies rod alignment and minimizes operating time, with screws allowing for 112° of conical range of motion and facilitating optimal screw placement.



The enhancement of the Virage system makes it compatible with commercially available navigation systems and allows the navigation of bone preparation instruments and polyaxial screws in the spine. Virage Navigation complements the previously released Vital™ Navigation System for the thoracolumbar spine, advancing ZimVie’s overall navigation compatibility offering and demonstrating the company’s commitment to continuous innovation within its core spine portfolio.

“The Virage Navigation System plays a crucial role in ZimVie’s enabling technology strategy, rounding out our ability to navigate pedicle screws in the entire spine,” said Rebecca Whitney, SVP, Global Spine President. “Virage also allows us to compete with existing navigation-compatible systems.”

The Virage Navigation System provides information to guide surgical planning by creating a three-dimensional map between points on the patient and corresponding points on the patient’s images, tracking the position of the patient and surgical instruments in real-time using an array, and displaying the real-time position and trajectory of tracked instruments relative to the patient’s anatomy. Surgeons use this information to plan and realize the point of entry, trajectory, and final position of instruments to obtain the best placement of spinal implants to address the patient's condition. This is especially helpful in minimally invasive surgery (MIS) procedures where, due to smaller incisions, normal visibility may be reduced.

For indications, contraindications, warnings, and risks on the Virage Navigation System or to find more information on other ZimVie Spine solutions, please visit https://www.zimvie.com/en/spine.html.

About ZimVie

ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a wide range of spine pathologies and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. The company was founded in March 2022 as an independent, publicly traded spin-off of the Dental and Spine business units of Zimmer Biomet to breathe new life, dedicated energy, and strategic focus to its portfolio of trusted brands and products. From its headquarters in Westminster, Colorado, and additional facilities around the globe, the company serves customers in over 70 countries worldwide with a robust offering of dental and spine solutions including differentiated product platforms supported by extensive clinical evidence. For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at www.ZimVie.com . Follow @ZimVie on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , or Instagram .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

