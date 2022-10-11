Jamf Proudly Earns a 2022 Tech Cares Award From TrustRadius

Jamf is recognized for its corporate social responsibility program with a 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized Jamf with a 2022 Tech Cares Award. This third-annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and surrounding communities.

“We are honored to be recognized with a 2022 TrustRadius Tech Cares Award,” said Michelle Bucaria, Chief People Officer at Jamf. “Jamf’s core values of selflessness and relentless self-improvement mean we share a devotion to doing the right thing and strive to be better for our employees, our customers, our communities, and our world. We look forward to continuing to drive our commitment to corporate social responsibility and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.”



Jamf's long-standing commitment to empowering people through technology and its dedication to fostering better communities is seen through the following initiatives:

Social Responsibility and Community Giving

Jamf Nation Global Foundation (JNGF) - founded in 2013 to enrich the communities where Jamfs live and work. The foundation focuses its contributions on organizations and causes that align with Jamf's core values: selflessness and relentless self-improvement. Additionally, Jamf gives employees paid time off to volunteer and offers monetary matching for employee donations. Jamf also allocates funds to each of its offices through the Good Neighbor Fund which provides donations to organizations in need in their respective communities.





Jamf Heroes - a customer advocacy program established in 2018 dedicated to helping Jamf’s most passionate customers achieve success through education and community. Jamf Heroes volunteer their time to help each other and donate program rewards to charities.





MATTER Innovation Hubs - Jamf, in partnership with global nonprofit MATTER, created hubs for learning through technology. As portable full-solution learning environments, the MATTER Innovation Hubs are outfitted with solar power and can be shipped and set up anywhere in the world. Jamf currently supports fourteen Hubs with plans for additional inside and outside the U.S. - all for communities that lack access to education opportunities. The Hubs seek to engage students in technology-enabled active learning and encourage discussion and exploration to set students up with in-demand skills for future success.

Environmental Sustainability

Company-wide green initiatives - Jamf partners with cloud providers that hold high sustainability standards and implemented environmental reporting software to track its GHG emissions.





Local office programs - Jamf subsidizes public transportation programs and provides bicycle storage for employees. The company also provides the option to compost waste and introduced intelligent lighting systems that conserve energy and usage in the office.





Carbon footprint offset - through a donation to Carbonfund.org, Jamf offset 2,222 MTCO2. This donation supported the Envira Amazonia Rainforest Conservation Project that protects close to 500,000 acres of pristine rainforest and rural communities.



Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Jamf’s Employee Resource Groups - Accessibility@Jamf, Families@Jamf, Proud@Jamf, The Shades of Jamf, and Women@Jamf educate, drive awareness, build community, and empower employees to make real, actionable differences within Jamf to ensure all employees are empowered to bring their whole selves to work and have the resources they need at the office or working remotely.





Code2College - a nonprofit and partner of Jamf, whose mission is to dramatically increase the number of minority and low-income high school students who enter and excel in STEM undergraduate programs. Jamf participates in the C2C summer internship program providing students with the opportunity to intern at Jamf to gain further experience in the STEM field.





Cristo Rey High School - Jamf has additionally partnered with Cristo Rey High School to provide access and opportunity for students of religious, racial, and ethnic diversity to excel through rigorous academics and a corporate internship program at Jamf.



To be accepted for the TrustRadius Tech Cares Award, each nominated organization had to be a B2B technology company that demonstrated impactful CSR initiatives in one of the following categories: volunteerism; diversity, equity, and inclusion programs; charitable donations and fundraising; support for in-office and remote employees; or environmental sustainability initiatives. Everyone was welcome to nominate an organization for this award, including those who work for or with the company. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team, and supporting proof was provided by the nominated.

“Jamf has earned a 2022 Tech Cares award for demonstrating a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “Jamf has taken action by providing paid volunteer hours for employees, establishing environmentally-sustainable systems and infrastructure, and sponsoring tech education programs for communities lacking access to educational opportunities.”



This year, Jamf released its first purpose and impact report . The company’s dedication to tracking and reporting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives includes summaries and performance metrics demonstrating its purpose-driven culture and devotion to responsible business practices.



To learn more about Jamf’s corporate social responsibility efforts and the 2022 purpose and impact report, visit https://www.jamf.com/corporate-responsibility/ .

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique story through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com . Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.



