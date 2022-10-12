My Well Self is building the future of holistic wellness healthcare
New platform allows people to give their health a check on the holistic front.
My Well Self was built to make accessing holistic wellness care easier and make an impact to the healthcare system.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to healthcare there is no “one-size-fits-all” solution and the same applies to holistic wellness healthcare.
— Brenda Ahenkorah, Founder of My Well Self
Effective care is tailored care but finding wellness-based care personalized to the individual is easier said than done. Most people spend hours if not days navigating endless non-tailored results ultimately leaving people frustrated, unmotivated and unwell.
My Well Self is changing that with a digital triage hub where accredited care navigators/wellness coaches help their website visitors identify barriers, discuss wellness goals and direct people to the personalized wellness-based care of their choice.
Founder of My Well Self, Brenda Ahenkorah, worked in the pharmaceutical industry for over 15 years of her career but made a personal decision to turn to holistic care after dealing with her own health issues.
When it came time to find the appropriate care is when the trouble started.
“I noticed right away the care-navigation space to get to the care I wanted, or needed, was very fragmented. I had to scroll through endless search engine results or read through unreliable social media posts. Word-of-mouth recommendations also ended up as unfruitful. And when I finally found who I was looking for, the care was unmatched.
Brenda and her team at My Well Self have built a database of over 400 providers across Canada addressing 14 different health ailments.
Self-directed visitors to the platform can go through an easy-to-follow personalized questionnaire directing them to providers suited to address their specific issue.
My Well Self will be launching their proprietary Care Navigation/Wellness Coaching feature later this year to make navigating holistic wellness care even easier.
“The Care Navigation/Wellness Coaching feature enable users to find personalized holistic wellness care and to work with an accredited Care Navigator/Wellness Coach to identify their specific barriers to accessing care, discuss their wellness goals and ensure their wellness goals are maintained with monthly support. With the new feature coming soon, the goal is to remove as many barriers as possible to navigate to wellness-based treatment and keep Canadians at their best well self,” said Ahenkorah.
With My Well Self, the Care Navigators/Wellness Coaches not only guide visitors to the platform through the myriad of options available, but they also serve as a partner in their holistic health journey
My Well Self is a client at The Forge – a business incubator funded by McMaster University, providing hands-on support to founders with novel business ideas in the Hamilton, Greater Toronto, and Niagara Regions to grow their ventures.
“The Forge has been our business home base since the inception of My Well Self. They have connected us with their extensive list of expert mentors, which helped us scale our business, “said Ahenkorah.
For those wishing to give their health a check on the holistic front and learn more about exciting updates, please visit: www.mywellself.ca
