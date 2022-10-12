EnduraData Becomes Sole Source Supplier To SSA
Social Security Administration Awarded EnduraData a Sole Source Supplier Contract for Linux Data Replication and File Synchronization software
The selection of EDpCloud by SSA is an important validation of our technology, we look forward to working with SSA to support their critical mission.”EDEN PRAIRIE, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Social Security Administration (SSA) has replaced Attunity Repliweb Linux data replication software with EnduraData to support the agency's content publication and replication needs. Using EnduraData is a critical step for SSA as they continue to provide public-facing web content and policy information used by field offices, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and Railroad Retirement Board (RRB).
— A. El Haddi
EnduraData software will support the content publication and replication for three SSA web environments: ssa.gov, policynet.ba.ssa.gov, and eis.ba.ssa.gov.
With EnduraData, SSA developers and operations will have a place to upload their content for testing and review, as well as the ability to replicate that content to production user-facing systems. Thanks to EnduraData, SSA can continue delivering high-quality services to the American people.
This award was made based on EnduraData's ability to meet all of the requirements set forth by the SSA, having a supported solution that can replicate data with functionality that exceeds the previous product.
SSA conducted extensive research into the market capabilities before choosing EnduraData, involving knowledgeable individuals in both government and industry and participating in online communication among industry leaders, acquisition personnel, and customers.
SSA installed and tested EnduraData's software in a proof of concept that lasted over nine months. This award will help ensure no lapse or disruption in service for the millions of Americans who rely on SSA's services.
SSA's award documents show that SSA followed a rigorous evaluation process of several technologies, which determined that only EnduraData met all the requirements to replace Repliweb. "We are proud to have been selected by SSA as their provider of choice of Linux data replication and file synchronization," said CTO and Founder of EnduraData, A. El Haddi. "This selection is a testament to our commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions that solve most pressing business challenges." SSA is among the most significant government agencies that deal with critical data. "The selection of EDpCloud by SSA is an important validation of our technology," continued A. El Haddi. "We look forward to working with SSA to support their critical mission."
About EnduraData:
EnduraData is a software company based in Minnesota. The company was founded in 2006 to provide data replication, file replication, and file synchronization solutions to businesses and government agencies.
EnduraData provides enterprise-grade cross-platform file synchronization & replication software that helps businesses keep their files in sync between the edge, offices & data centers around the globe - ensuring high availability & disaster recovery capabilities while reducing IT costs. EnduraData's designed replication software for large-scale deployments across heterogeneous IT environments. Solutions include automated migration capabilities, data distribution, and end-to-end security, including SSL/TLS encryption. System administrators configure the software to move data between multiple geographic locations, multiple operating systems, and multiple storage systems. Encrypted file changes (deltas) in one or more sites are sent automatically to one or more computers or virtual machines for sharing or data protection. The software can operate on demand, in real-time, or scheduled mode.
Please visit www.enduradata.com to learn more about EnduraData and its products, or contact the company to discuss your specific data synchronization and file replication needs.
Media Contact:
Rich Gruenhagen
EnduraData
+1 952-746-4160
media@enduradata.com