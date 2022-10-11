Andrew Choi Displays Messiah, Gives Us New Hope book at Frankfurt Book Fair 2022; Focuses on Human Restoration vs Fall
Messiah, Jesus Christ, Gives Us the New Hope: Evil Bruises us, but Christ gives us the Restoration and Victory by Andrew Woo Young Choi is Available on Amazon
Andrew Choi Displays Messiah, Gives Us New Hope book at Frankfurt Book Fair 2022; Focuses on Human Restoration vs FallLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pastor and inspirational author Andrew Choi is displaying his book, Messiah, Jesus Christ, Gives Us the New Hope, now out on Amazon and Barnes and Noble, at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2022 from October 19-23.
The seven-chapter novel, written in the first-person perspective, provides a message of optimism amidst humanity's flaws. The book aims to remind people that God's attention was not on Adam and Eve's fall but on the rehabilitation of humankind through the healing of wicked bruises through Jesus Christ.
It encourages people to believe that when humans fail, God promises and supplies a solution, and Jesus Christ was the solution. Humans sinned, yet God carried out His redeeming plan perfectly. Evilness bruises them, but God restores them and gives them a victory through the Messiah.
The 296-page book highlights the message of hope seconds after the fall of Adam and Eve and in the days of trials, commitment to the way to the Lord, personal encounters of God’s miracles and power in the US Army and ministries, and the achievement of a hopeful life for the generations.
According to Pastor Choi in his interview at the Book of the Month, by offering spiritual illumination, Jesus Christ not only healed the physically blind but also the spiritually blind, allowing hope and optimism to shine like a morning star in the gloomy sky.
The book takes the reader through a personal journey.
He emphasized that to succeed in daily fights, one should focus on Jesus rather than the circumstances since Jesus is greater than the circumstances. As a result, if individuals live in Him and with Him, they would discover that they are much bigger than their surroundings.
The book also offers Bible verses and covers a list of many analogies to simplify complex points.
Andrew Choi has inspired many people and can talk with conviction and authority. He has triumphed in internal fights and has even advocated for his role as a messenger of God's word, hope, and comfort to others. Choi also holds a Doctor of Ministry from the Houston Graduate School of Theology; he spent 21 years in the US Army, including time as a community pastor for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) from 1997 to 1999.
People may have felt angry, forlorn, alienated, and disconnected from the world as the COVID-19 pandemic spread over the globe, accompanied by stay-at-home orders, forced isolations, social distancing, and widespread loneliness. However, as difficult as it may be, moving ourselves to anticipate a better future may be a necessary step toward maintaining some semblance of mental and spiritual well-being.
Andrew Choi wrote a book that encourages a positive Christian outlook. More of his works center on better Christian living like Hope from the Garden of Eden to the End of the Patmos Island, Soar on Wings Like the Eagle, On A Stormy Day, and New Life, Springs of Water - all of which are available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Don’t miss it at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2022 from October 19-23.
View more of his works and profile at https://www.hopefor21stcentury.com.
