SENIOR ADVISOR, FORMER CEO & BOARD MEMBER, MEHMET GÜRAY ALPKAYA AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Güray has multi-cultural and trans-continental experience, which will enhance the impact that the positive governance of risk-taking mindset can have where he serves.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Mehmet Güray Alpkaya, a Turkish national residing in London, England, United Kingdom.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Güray is a Senior Advisor and a seasoned global financial services professional with substantial Senior Executive, Board/Committee Membership experience who has served as the Head of Wholesale Europe for Rabobank in London, as a member of the Executive, European Credit, and Risk Management committees among others. He also served as the Deputy Chairman of Rabobank A.Ş. in Türkiye. Immediately before his time in London, Güray was the Chief Executive Officer and Board Member at Rabobank A.Ş in Türkiye. Before that, he also held Senior Executive roles at Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.Ş. in Türkiye and Board Membership roles at several of its subsidiaries.
The focal areas of Güray's interest include ESG, digital disruption/transformation, corporate governance, inclusive strategic leadership, innovative client focus and business development, team empowerment, and engagement. Güray earned his MBA from Koç University, Master of Science in Business Finance, and Bachelor of Business Administration from Istanbul University in Türkiye. He also holds a Level 4 Certificate in ESG Investing issued by the CFA Society United Kingdom.
"The background of those coming through our programs becomes increasingly broad and global with graduates like Güray," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "He has multi-cultural and trans-continental experience, which will enhance the impact that the positive governance of risk-taking mindset can have where he serves," he continued.
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"As a natural result of carefully constructed and sequenced, fit-for-purpose content sessions, the Certificate in Risk Governance® program provides 360 degrees, up-to-date, and practical risk governance exposure, which its participants would greatly benefit from," said Mehmet Güray Alpkaya.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance® program