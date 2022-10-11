Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services in North America Market Size to Grow at CAGR of 13.1% by 2028
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled “U.S. Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services Market offer by Key Players, Size, Share, Outlook, and Forecast to 2028”offered by Coherent Market Insights, Inc. includes a Telerehabilitation is the remote delivery of rehabilitation treatments via the use of information and communication technology. Telerehabilitation allows patients to connect with healthcare experts remotely, assisting in the assessment and delivery of therapy. Telerehabilitation is a means for reaching out to individuals in remote regions and treating problems. Tele-Physio-Therapy employs networking techniques to enable patients to get physiotherapy in the comfort of their own homes via video or audio conversations. In hospitals and clinics, Tele-Physio-Therapy provides a variety of recovery and rehabilitation programmes..
The U.S. physical therapy virtual and telerehabilitation services market is estimated to be valued at US$ 142.2 million in 2021 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period (2021-2028).
Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 pandemic led to strict lockdowns in many nations worldwide, affecting the financial market in many sectors. One of the sectors to be majorly impacted by this pandemic is the healthcare sector. Professionals from the healthcare sector are facing shortages of ventilation equipment, patient monitoring devices for intensive or personal care.
In spite of these lockdowns, telerehabilitation has been of great help in providing virtual therapy for patients. For instance, JMIRx Med published a study in January 2022, stating that during the pandemic around 84% of the physiotherapists and occupational therapists have been using video-based consultations for treating patients. This study exhibited the positive impacted of COVID-19 on the U.S. physical therapy virtual and telerehabilitation services market.
The following Key Players are Mentioned in this Document:
• MTI America
• VPT (Virtual Physical Therapists)
• Conversa Health
• MindStreet, Inc.
• MEDRISK
• Global Outreach TeleRehabilitation Services, Inc.
• Empatha
• GestureTek Inc.
• Neuro Rehab Vr
• American Well
• LiteGait
• Doctor On Demand, Inc.
• Hinge Health, Inc.
• Care Innovations LLC.
• Jintronix
U.S. Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services Market: Segmentation
By Service Type:
Audio
Video
Both
By Application:
Cardiovascular Physical Therapy
Orthopedic Physical Therapy
Neurological Physical Therapy
Pressure Ulcers
Cognitive Rehabilitation
Others
Driver:
Rise in the number of cardiovascular disorders is anticipated to fuel the growth of the U.S. physical therapy virtual and telerehabilitation services market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2019, the American College of Cardiology Foundation stated that around 1.05 million people in the United States of America are suffering from coronary diseases. Furthermore, in 2020, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) reported that every year around 805,000 individuals in the U.S. have a heart attack.
However, the rise in development of novel systems required for providing rehabilitation services is estimated to boost the growth of the U.S. Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services Market during the forecast period. For instance, a digital health company, PT Genie developed a wearable device in 2019, for maintain remote connection between patients and their physical therapist. The wearable device provides real-time feedback and also helps in maintaining a connection between the patient and therapist in order to help the patient recover and follow the exercise regime.
Key Benefits of the report:
This study presents the analytical description of the global U.S. Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global U.S. Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services market share.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2028 to highlight the global U.S. Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services market growth scenario.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers in the market.
The report provides a detailed global U.S. Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.
