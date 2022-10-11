Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services in North America Market Size to Grow at CAGR of 13.1% by 2028

U.S. Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled “U.S. Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services Market offer by Key Players, Size, Share, Outlook, and Forecast to 2028”offered by Coherent Market Insights, Inc. includes a Telerehabilitation is the remote delivery of rehabilitation treatments via the use of information and communication technology. Telerehabilitation allows patients to connect with healthcare experts remotely, assisting in the assessment and delivery of therapy. Telerehabilitation is a means for reaching out to individuals in remote regions and treating problems. Tele-Physio-Therapy employs networking techniques to enable patients to get physiotherapy in the comfort of their own homes via video or audio conversations. In hospitals and clinics, Tele-Physio-Therapy provides a variety of recovery and rehabilitation programmes..

The U.S. physical therapy virtual and telerehabilitation services market is estimated to be valued at US$ 142.2 million in 2021 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Request More Information on this Report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4982

Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 pandemic led to strict lockdowns in many nations worldwide, affecting the financial market in many sectors. One of the sectors to be majorly impacted by this pandemic is the healthcare sector. Professionals from the healthcare sector are facing shortages of ventilation equipment, patient monitoring devices for intensive or personal care.

In spite of these lockdowns, telerehabilitation has been of great help in providing virtual therapy for patients. For instance, JMIRx Med published a study in January 2022, stating that during the pandemic around 84% of the physiotherapists and occupational therapists have been using video-based consultations for treating patients. This study exhibited the positive impacted of COVID-19 on the U.S. physical therapy virtual and telerehabilitation services market.

The following Key Players are Mentioned in this Document:

• MTI America

• VPT (Virtual Physical Therapists)

• Conversa Health

• MindStreet, Inc.

• MEDRISK

• Global Outreach TeleRehabilitation Services, Inc.

• Empatha

• GestureTek Inc.

• Neuro Rehab Vr

• American Well

• LiteGait

• Doctor On Demand, Inc.

• Hinge Health, Inc.

• Care Innovations LLC.

• Jintronix

U.S. Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services Market: Segmentation

By Service Type:

Audio

Video

Both

By Application:

Cardiovascular Physical Therapy

Orthopedic Physical Therapy

Neurological Physical Therapy

Pressure Ulcers

Cognitive Rehabilitation

Others

Click the link to PDF Brochure with Latest Insights

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4982

Driver:

Rise in the number of cardiovascular disorders is anticipated to fuel the growth of the U.S. physical therapy virtual and telerehabilitation services market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2019, the American College of Cardiology Foundation stated that around 1.05 million people in the United States of America are suffering from coronary diseases. Furthermore, in 2020, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) reported that every year around 805,000 individuals in the U.S. have a heart attack.

However, the rise in development of novel systems required for providing rehabilitation services is estimated to boost the growth of the U.S. Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services Market during the forecast period. For instance, a digital health company, PT Genie developed a wearable device in 2019, for maintain remote connection between patients and their physical therapist. The wearable device provides real-time feedback and also helps in maintaining a connection between the patient and therapist in order to help the patient recover and follow the exercise regime.

Key Benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical description of the global U.S. Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global U.S. Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2028 to highlight the global U.S. Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global U.S. Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report )

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4982

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Table of Content

Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snapshot, By Service Type

Market Snapshot, By Application

Market Snapshot, By End User

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Impact Analysis

Market Threats or Challenges

Technological Advancement

Epidemiology

Market Trends

Key Highlights

PEST Analysis

Mergers And Acquisition

U.S. Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services Market– COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Government Initiatives

Pre-COVID Impact

Post-COVID Impact

U.S. Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services Market, By Service Type, 2017 – 2028, (US$ Million)

Overview

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 – 2028

Segment Trends

Audio

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 – 2028, (US$ Million)

Video

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 – 2028, (US$ Million)

Both

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 – 2028, (US$ Million)

U.S. Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services Market, By Application, 2017 – 2028, (US$ Million)

Overview

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 – 2028

Segment Trends

Cardiovascular Physical Therapy

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017–2028, (US$ Million)

Orthopedic Physical Therapy

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017–2028, (US$ Million)

Neurological Physical Therapy

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017–2028, (US$ Million)

Pressure Ulcers

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017–2028, (US$ Million)

Cognitive Rehabilitation

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017–2028, (US$ Million)

Others

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017–2028, (US$ Million)

U.S. Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services Market, By End User, 2017 – 2028, (US$ Million)

Overview

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 – 2028

Segment Trends

Hospitals

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017–2028, (US$ Million)

Rehabilitation Centers

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017–2028, (US$ Million)

Homecare Settings

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017–2028, (US$ Million)

Others

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017–2028, (US$ Million)

Competitive Landscape

MTI America

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

VPT (Virtual Physical Therapists)

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Conversa Health

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

MindStreet, Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

MEDRISK

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Global Outreach TeleRehabilitation Services, Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Empatha

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Neuro Rehab Vr

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

American Well

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

LiteGait

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Doctor On Demand, Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Hinge Health, Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Care Innovations LLC.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Jintronix

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Section

Research Methodology

About Us

Enquiry before buying this premium Report

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/4982

About us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed to playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

☛ You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us-

Mr. Shah

✉ sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: 📞+1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: 📞+44-020-8133-4027

Japan: 📞+050-5539-1737

India: 📞+91-848-285-0837

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle,

WA 98154, USA

🌐 https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com