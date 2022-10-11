eHealth Software and Services Market Size to reach $458.3 Bn, Grow at a CAGR of 11.8% by 2027 | McKesson Corp, eHealth

eHealth Software Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled “eHealth Software and Services Market offer by Key Players, Size, Share, Outlook, and Forecast to 2027”offered by Coherent Market Insights, Inc. includes a EHealth is a combination of electronic commerce and health care. The framework serves as the foundation for allied health education curriculum creation. These apps handle, transmit, store, or record information used in healthcare treatment delivery, payment, or record keeping.

The global eHealth software and services market was valued at US$ 187.7 Bn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 458.3 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.8% between 2020 and 2027.

Market Drivers:

Rapid penetration of smartphones is propelling growth of the global eHealth software and services market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Pew Research Center, as of February 2019, 81% of U.S. adults used smartphones compared to 77% in October 2018.

Market Opportunities:

Growing penetration of internet is providing lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global eHealth software and services market. For instance, according to China government-backed Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute and reported by China Internet Watch, internet penetration in China reached 61.2 percent in the first half of 2019, with 854 million internet users at the end of June 2019..

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Trends

Growing adoption of eHealth software and services is augmenting growth of the market. For instance, in February 2020, KareXpert Technologies, a digital healthcare platform provider, implemented RIS/PACS, Telemedicine, HIMS, EMR/EHR, and other services in the state of Uttrakhand, India, under a 5-year MoU with Nainital district administration.

Moreover, introduction of apps that integrate with RIS platforms and electronic health record is again projected to boost adoption of eHealth software and services. For instance, in April 2020, MedInformatix, a health IT company, launched Wait in Car, a new mobile-friendly application that allows patients to wait in the safety of their automobiles for assigned medical appointments. The app integrates with RIS platforms and electronic health record (EHR) to provide the service.

