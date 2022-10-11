Acellular Dermal Matrices in North America Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 10.6% by 2027| Integra, AbbVie, Johnson

U.S. Acellular Dermal Matrices Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled “U.S. Acellular Dermal Matrices Market offer by Key Players, Size, Share, Outlook, and Forecast to 2028”offered by Coherent Market Insights, Inc. includes a comprehensive analysis of Acellular dermabrasion (ADA) and Acellular Stimulating Laser Ablation (ASL) are important cosmetic surgery treatments for altering the appearance of the breasts and are thought to be particularly successful when combined with mammoplasty. Acellular dermabrasion is a procedure that includes using a medical laser or infrared laser to a wide region of skin or fat. Fat or subcutaneous tissue is "smashed," and the exposed underlying muscle and structure are much enhanced. After the fat or subcutaneous tissue has been enhanced, it is usually relocated with the use of a tumescent needle. Acellular dermal matrices can be utilised to address a wide range of local issues in the early stages of breast development.

The U.S. Acellular Dermal Matrices Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,057.3 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

This market study covers and analyzes the potential of the global U.S. Acellular Dermal Matrices industry, providing geometric information about market dynamics, growth factors, major challenges, PEST analysis and market entry strategy analysis, opportunities and forecasts. One of the major highpoints of the report is to provide companies in the industry with a strategic analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Acellular Dermal Matrices market.

U.S. Acellular Dermal Matrices Market: Segmentation

By Origin:

Human Dermis

Hospitals

In- patient

Out- patient

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Office Based

Porcine Dermis

Hospitals

In- patient

Out- patient

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Office Based

Bovine Dermis

Hospitals

In- patient

Out- patient

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Office Based

By Application:

Acute Wounds

Burns

Trauma

Cancers

Infections

Hospitals

In- patient

Out- patient

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Office Based

Chronic Wounds

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Pressure Ulcer

Others

Hospitals

In- patient

Out- patient

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Office Based

Reconstruction Procedures

Abdominal Wall Procedures

Breast Procedures

Orthopedic Procedures

Others

Hospitals

In- patient

Out- patient

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Office Based

By Place of Setting

Hospitals

In- patient

Out- patient

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Office Based

Company Profiles

Integra LifeSciences Corporation*

Company Highlights

Products Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Abbvie Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

HansBioMed

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cook Group

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Reprise Biomedical

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Tissue Regenix

LifeNet Health

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

MiMedx Group

PolyNovo Limited

Fidia Pharma USA Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

In2Bones Global

BioHorizons, Inc.

Harbor MedTech, Inc.

MLM Biologics Inc.

Geistlich Pharma AG

Olaregen Therapeutix, Inc

EnColl Corporation

Kerecis limited

DSM

ACell Inc.

3M

Cell Constructs I, LLC

Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of breast cancer in the women population is expected to drive growth of the U.S. acellular dermal matrices market during the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2021, around 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women across the U.S., while around 43,600 women will die from the same. According to the same source, around 1 in 8 U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. Acellular dermal matrix is a soft connective tissue graft generated via a decellularization process. It typically preserves the intact extracellular skin matrix. ADM is widely used in breast surgery for reconstruction to support implants. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the near future.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many industries have been witnessed significantly across the globe, including the U.S. acellular dermal matrices market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of October 2021, over 44 million cases of COVID-19 were reported with over 724,605 deaths across the U.S. The U.S. government implemented stringent lockdown policies, which led to a major disruption in the global supply chain industry, rendering a sharp decline in economic activities. However, the market is expected to regain its lost traction with the rollout of vaccines and relaxation in the regulations.

Key Benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical description of the global U.S. Acellular Dermal Matrices industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global U.S. Acellular Dermal Matrices market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the global U.S. Acellular Dermal Matrices market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global U.S. Acellular Dermal Matrices market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Market Summary: It incorporates six sections, research scope, major players covered, market segments by type, U.S. Acellular Dermal Matrices market segments by application, study goals and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the global U.S. Acellular Dermal Matrices Market is dissected, by value, income, volume, market rate, and most recent patterns. The development and consolidation of the overall industry and top organizations is provided through graphs and piece of the pie for organizations.

Profiles of Companies: Here, driving players of the worldwide U.S. Acellular Dermal Matrices market are considered depending on sales across regions, key innovations, net income, cost, and other factors.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this segment, the report examines the net deals, income, creation and portion of the overall industry, CAGR and market size by locale. The global U.S. Acellular Dermal Matrices Market is profoundly examined based on areas and nations like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Segment Analysis: Accurate and reliable foretell about the market share of the essential sections of the U.S. Acellular Dermal Matrices market is provided

Market Forecasts: In this section, accurate and validated values of the total market size in terms of value and volume are provided by the research analysts. Also, the report includes production, consumption, sales, and other forecasts for the global U.S. Acellular Dermal Matrices Market.

Market Trends: Deep dive analysis of the market’s recent and future trends are provided in this section.

