EDDY ANDREWS DIGITAL AGENCY CELEBRATE FIVE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY
This coming November, Eddy Andrews Digital Agency is excited to be marking its fifth anniversary, with 2022 looking set to be the brand’s biggest year to date.BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate the milestone, the agency is offering a 5% discount for all existing and new clients throughout the whole of November.
In this fast-paced world that we live in, digital PR and marketing have become an essential requirements for businesses of all sizes. From Pay-Per-Click (PPC) advertising to captivating content creation, the Eddy Andrews Digital Agency is proud to offer a comprehensive array of services for its clients.
First launched in November 2017 by Eddy Andrews, a highly experienced digital marketer who has a combined 25 years of knowledge and experience in the digital sector, the agency has grown to become one of the most recognised in the country. With Eddy at the helm, the company has been able to partner with a huge array of clients, from innovative startups to large national organisations.
Alongside its renowned customer service and comprehensive results, the Eddy Andrews Digital Agency is incredibly proud of its results. On average, clients are able to enjoy a fantastic return on their investment, typically between two and five times their original input.
This November marks the Eddy Andrews Digital Agency’s fifth anniversary, a milestone achievement for the organisation. Over the past 60 months, the agency has continuously had to adapt and grow with the ever-changing world of digital marketing and advertising. Owner Eddy prides himself on staying at the forefront of the digital revolution, continuously learning and pushing the boundaries to ensure that his clients are able to enjoy websites that are working around the clock to convert customers and generate sales.
To celebrate its fifth anniversary, the Eddy Andrews Digital Agency is running a month-long promotion for both existing and new clients alike. All current customers will be able to enjoy a 5% discount on their usual monthly fees, while any new clients who get a quote or sign up before the 30th of November will be able to enjoy a 5% discount on their first full month fees.
Speaking ahead of the fifth anniversary, Eddy Andrews said, “I can’t quite believe that we are already celebrating such an important milestone. Although I had over two decades of experience in the digital marketing world, to set up my own agency and begin this journey was incredibly daunting, and I could never have imagined we would have achieved what we have just five years later.
Our success is fully down to the fantastic team that I have around me. We all share the same passion for digital marketing and advertising is second to none, and they all want to help our clients achieve the very best results possible. To celebrate our birthday, we are looking forward to helping our clients, both new and existing, with a discount on their fees.”
To find out more about the Eddy Andrews Digital Agency and enquire about their services, visit https://eddyandrews.net.au/.
Eddy Andrews
Eddy Andrews Consulting
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook