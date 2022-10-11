Teleradiology Services Market Sees 'Remarkable' Growth | Teleradiology Solutions, Virtual Radiologic, Argus Radiology.

Teleradiology Services

Teleradiology is the practice of medical images interpretation and analysis by a radiologist who is not present at the site where the images were generated.

The global teleradiology services market is estimated to account for US$ 16,143.1 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2028.

Major Keyplayers are : Teleradiology Solutions, Virtual Radiologic Corporation, Argus Radiology, OnePacs LLC, SRL Diagnostics, USARAD Holdings, Inc., Vital Radiology Services, Teleradiology Providers, Life Image, Telemedicine Clinic, TeleDiagnosys Services Pvt. Ltd., Imaging Advantage, Foundation Radiology Group, Direct Radiology, Imaging On Call, LLC, ONRAD, Inc., Rays (Envision Healthcare Company), StatRad LLC, ARIS Radiology, NightShift Radiology, Mednax, Inc. Alta Vista TeleRadiology, and Quality Nighthawk.

➣ Teleradiology Services Market, By Process Type:

• Certified Reporting Services Process

• Preliminary Reporting

➣ Teleradiology Services Market, By Service Type:

• Emergency Nighthawk

• Day Time Coverage

• Sub-specialty Reading

• Cardiac Reading

• Neuroradiology

• Nuclear Scans

• Musculoskeletal Studies

• Second Opinion

• Clinical Trials

➣ Teleradiology Services Market, By Modality:

• X-ray Scans

• CT Scan

• MRI Scan

• Ultrasound Scans

• Nuclear Scans

• Cardiac Echo

• Mammography

• Electromammography

➣ Teleradiology Services Market, By End User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Radiology Centers

1.Research Objectives and Assumptions

⦾ Research Objectives

⦾ Assumptions

⦾ Abbreviations

2.Market Preview

⦾ Report Description

• Market Definition and Scope

⦾ Executive Summary

• Market Snippet, By Process Type

• Market Snippet, By Service Type

• Market Snippet, By Modality

• Market Snippet, By End User

• Market Snippet, By Region

• Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3.Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

⦾Market Dynamics

• Drivers

• Restraints

• Market Opportunities

⦾ Impact Analysis

⦾ Key Highlights

⦾ Product launch

⦾ PEST Analysis

⦾ Technological Advancements

⦾ Regulatory Scenario

⦾ Mergers and Acquisitions

