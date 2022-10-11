Tissue Engineering Market Size, Analysis Share, Growth and Report Forecast 2022-2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Tissue Engineering Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the Tissue Engineering Market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. the global tissue engineering market reached a value of US$ 13.84 Billion in 2021.Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.91 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.10% during 2022-2027.
Tissue Engineering Market Overview:
Tissue engineering refers to a process of developing biological substitutes that aid in replacing, maintaining, restoring and improving damaged tissues and organs in the body. It involves combining cells, active molecules and scaffolds into functional tissues. Tissue engineering also acts as an effective alternative to surgical reconstructive procedures, mechanical devices and transplants. As a result, it finds extensive application in dentistry, orthopedics, neurology, cardiovascular, skin and musculoskeletal branches of medical sciences.
Tissue Engineering Market Trends:
The global tissue engineering market is primarily being driven by the increasing prevalence of obesity, cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disorders among the masses. In line with this, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the launch of organ-on-a-chip solutions and three-dimensional (3D) bioprinters, are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies for improving healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Competitive Landscape:
AbbVie Inc.
Braun Melsungen AG
Baxter International Inc
Becton
Dickinson and Company
Integra LifeSciences Corporation
Organogenesis Holdings Inc
RTI Surgical
Smith & Nephew plc
Stryker Corporation
Vericel Corporation
Zimmer Biomet.
Key Market Segmentation:
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global tissue engineering market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, application and end user.
Breakup by Type:
Synthetic Scaffold Material
Biologically Derived Scaffold Material
Others
Breakup by Application:
Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal
Neurology
Cardiovascular
Skin and Integumentary
Dental
Others
Breakup by End User:
Hospitals and Clinics
Ambulatory Facilities
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
