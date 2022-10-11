Tissue Engineering Market Size, Analysis Share, Growth and Report Forecast 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Tissue Engineering Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the Tissue Engineering Market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. the global tissue engineering market reached a value of US$ 13.84 Billion in 2021.Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.91 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.10% during 2022-2027.

Tissue Engineering Market Overview:

Tissue engineering refers to a process of developing biological substitutes that aid in replacing, maintaining, restoring and improving damaged tissues and organs in the body. It involves combining cells, active molecules and scaffolds into functional tissues. Tissue engineering also acts as an effective alternative to surgical reconstructive procedures, mechanical devices and transplants. As a result, it finds extensive application in dentistry, orthopedics, neurology, cardiovascular, skin and musculoskeletal branches of medical sciences.

Tissue Engineering Market Trends:

The global tissue engineering market is primarily being driven by the increasing prevalence of obesity, cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disorders among the masses. In line with this, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the launch of organ-on-a-chip solutions and three-dimensional (3D) bioprinters, are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies for improving healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape:

AbbVie Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Organogenesis Holdings Inc

RTI Surgical

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Vericel Corporation

Zimmer Biomet.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global tissue engineering market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, application and end user.

Breakup by Type:

Synthetic Scaffold Material

Biologically Derived Scaffold Material

Others

Breakup by Application:

Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal

Neurology

Cardiovascular

Skin and Integumentary

Dental

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Facilities

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

