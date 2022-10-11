BIN Corporation Group implements a full digital transformation using SAP S/4 HANA Cloud
BIN Corporation Group, SAP Vietnam, and ATS Vietnam officially signed a full digital transformation cooperation agreement with the SAP S/4 HANA Cloud project.
BIN Corporation Group, SAP Vietnam, and ATS Vietnam officially signed a comprehensive digital transformation cooperation agreement with the SAP S/4 HANA Cloud solution project.
The SAP S/4HANA platform will help BIN Corporation Group complete digital transformation and streamline the operating system. The Group will take advantage of cooperation to prepare for a new growth phase with a vision of becoming a multi-industry organization that utilizes high-tech and establishes a long-term position on the world economic map.
Under an agreement, SAP Vietnam selects and advises suitable digital solutions for the Group's fields of operation, including business consulting, financial consulting, e-commerce, and tourism… Meanwhile, ATS Vietnam coordinates with the Group to implement the SAP ERP S/4 HANA project. The project was prepared, implemented, checked, and operated within 12 months, with modules: Human Resource Management, Sales Management, Performance Management, Project Management, Purchasing Management, and Financial Management.
The meanings of a digital transformation cooperation agreement
According to Shark Jimmy Lee, Chairman of BIN Corporation Group, it is more important than ever to implement the Digital Transformation strategy to modernize the Group's administration.
The Group’s business activities are managed methodically, closely, and continuously in all departments, including planning, human resource, operations, and business performance management. As a result, the Group will strengthen and expand its competitive advantage over competitors in the same segment.
Additionally, using a digital platform enables the BIN Corporation Group to integrate all of its divisions into a centralized database. The leadership team is more closely in corporate governance. Workflows seamlessly link one section to the next.
"Based on real-time data, the group's leadership will make informed decisions to minimize the redundancy and wastage time and to increase individual performance as well as company’s operational efficiency. In accordance with the Prime Minister of Vietnam's decision, we signed the collaboration agreement on October 10 in response to National Digital Transformation Day", Jimmy Lee tacked on.
The Board of Directors of BIN Corporation Group's support, the team's perseverance, and ATS Vietnam's commitment are all necessary for successfully deploying the SAP S/4 HANA Cloud solution. In addition, SAP Vietnam consistently works alongside ATS Vietnam and the BIN Corporation Group to ensure the project's success.
SAP S/4 HANA Cloud ushers in a new era of growth for BIN Corporation Group
SAP HANA (High-Performance Analytic Appliance) is a comprehensive solution from SAP, the world's largest business management software solution provider, including hardware systems, databases, real-time data processing procedures, and in-memory (printing) application platforms. Many firms and partners have used this system, including TH True Milk, Mavin, Toyota, Moderna, etc.
SAP ERP integrates various company operations in real-time, allowing for more flexible and effective management that boosts productivity. A cloud-based ERP solution (such as SAP S/4 HANA Cloud) integrates every company function with time-tested best practices and in-depth analytics, allowing firms to scale and compete without being difficult or costly.
BIN Corporation Group is an international multi-disciplinary corporation founded in 2009 with ten global brands, providing services in various fields to individual and corporate clients.
