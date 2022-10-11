New data from AlzeCure demonstrate potential disease-modifying effects of NeuroRestore ACD856

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma ALZCURAC AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company's presentation at the scientific conference ISMND 2022 is now available in its entirety on the company website. The abstract demonstrates new preclinical data with the company's leading drug candidate NeuroRestore ACD856, which is being developed with a focus on Alzheimer's disease.

The abstract, titled The Trk-PAM ACD856 improves mitochondrial function and increase BDNF levels in primary cortical neurons, was presented by Pontus Forsell, Head of Research and Discovery på AlzeCure, and includes new preclinical data on ACD856, the lead drug candidate in the NeuroRestore project.

Data from the study show that ACD856 has a potential neuroprotective effect in a cellular model of nerve injury. These protective properties are believed to be mediated by an improved mitochondrial function and a protective effect on the structure of the cell, which has been demonstrated in the presented studies. Furthermore, ACD856 also increases the release of Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor, BDNF, from the cells, something that is believed to further enhance these positive effects.

ACD856, which is a positive modulator of both NGF/TrkA and BDNF/TrkB mediated signaling, has demonstrated in preclinical studies to improve cognition and memory and is ready for phase 2 clinical studies, where it is being developed primarily for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

"These new data demonstrate potential disease-modifying effects of ACD856, in addition to the positive effects we have seen on memory and learning. The neuroprotective properties we see are important, as dysfunction and loss of neurons correlates strongly with impaired function in Alzheimer's patients," said Pontus Forsell.

"We are very excited about the new results with ACD856, which significantly strengthen the commercial potential of the project. It also opens up possibilities for new indication areas," said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure.

The authors of the abstract are Cristina Parrado, Sanja Juric, Märta Dahlström, Pontus Forsell and Johan Sandin, CSO at AlzeCure.

The presentation is available on AlzeCure's website (https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/publications).

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative small molecule drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets other types of severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase and is continually working on business development to find suitable solutions for license agreements with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se

About NeuroRestore

NeuroRestore is a platform of symptom-relieving drug candidates for disease states in which cognitive ability is impaired, e.g. Alzheimer's Disease, sleep apnea, traumatic brain injury and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore stimulates several important signaling pathways in the brain, which among other things leads to improved cognition. In preclinical studies with NeuroRestore we have been able to show that our drug candidates enhance communication between the nerve cells and improve cognitive ability. NeuroRestore stimulates specific signaling pathways in the central nervous system known as neurotrophins, the most well-known being NGF (Nerve Growth Factor) and BDNF (Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor). The levels of NGF and BDNF are disturbed in several disease states and the signaling is reduced. The impaired function impairs communication between the synapses, i.e. the contact surfaces of the nerve endings, as well as reducing the possibility of survival for the nerve cells, which gives rise to the cognitive impairments. Neurotrophins play a crucial role for the function of nerve cells, and a disturbed function of BDNF has a strong genetic link to impaired cognitive ability in several different diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury and sleep disorders. There is also a link between BDNF signaling and depression, something that has been further strengthened in recent years. In addition to cognitive-enhancing effects, new preclinical data also show that NeuroRestore substances have a positive effect on mitochondrial function and cell survival, which could indicate potentially disease-modifying effects. The leading drug candidate in the platform, ACD856, has recently completed clinical phase I studies and demonstrated positive effects there that support continued development of the program.

About Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting approximately 45 million people worldwide. Alzheimer's disease is a lethal disorder that also has a large impact on both relatives and the society. Today, preventive and disease modifying treatments are missing. The main risk factors to develop Alzheimer's are age and genetic causes. Even though the disease can start as early as between 40 and 65 years of age, it is most common after 65 years. Significant investments in Alzheimer research are being made because of the significant unmet medical need and the large cost of this disease for healthcare and society. The total global costs for dementia related diseases is estimated to about 1,000 billion USD globally in 2018. Given the lack of both effective symptomatic treatments and disease modifying treatments, the need for new effective therapies is acute.The few approved drugs on the market today have only a limited symptomatic effect and can produce dose limiting side effects. A disease modifying treatment for Alzheimer's disease is estimated to reach more than $15 billion in annual sales. In Sweden, approximately 100,000 people suffer from Alzheimer's disease with a healthcare cost of about SEK 63 billion yearly, which is more than for cancer and cardiovascular diseases combined.

