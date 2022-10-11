(Video) Protests continue on 25th day as workers of oil sector go on strike
On Monday morning, reports from the city of Asaluyeh in southern Iran showed petrochemical site workers going on strike and chanting slogans against the regime. Iran’s protests have now expanded to 177 cities and all 31 provinces across the country.
Store owners in various parts of Tehran, and the cities of Mahabad, Fardis, and others supported the nationwide protests by going on strike and closing shop. On Monday contract workers of the Bushehr, Petrochemical site joined the uprising on the 25th day.
Protests continued on Monday night in Kurdish cities. In Sanandaj, the people held a rally and chanted anti-regime slogans including “Death to Khamenei!” In Sanandaj and Kermanshah, protesters blocked roads with fire and chanted slogans against the regime.
Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised Iran’s brave protesters. “On the 24th day of Iran protests, cries of ‘Death to the dictator!’ and ‘Death to Khamenei!’ resonate across the country," she said.
Protests also continued in other cities, including Shiraz and Marvdasht, where protesters tore down a poster of Qassem Soleimani and chanted “Death to Khamenei.
On Sunday, Youths, college students, and high school students in Tehran and other cities including Sanandaj, Saqqez, Karaj, Mashhad, Marivan, Mahabad, Salas Babajani, Fardis in Alborz Province, Shahr-e Rey, Qazvin, Kermanshah, Arak, Bandar Abbas and others took to the streets in confrontations with the regime’s oppressive security forces.
Store owners in various parts of Tehran, and the cities of Marivan, Mahabad, Fardis, and others supported the nationwide protests by going on strike and closing shop.
Iran’s protests have now expanded to 177 cities and all 31 provinces across the country. According to reports gathered by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the regime has so far killed 400 civilians and arrested 20,000 others.
On Monday morning contract workers of the Bushehr Petrochemical site in the city of Asaluyeh in Bushehr Province, southern Iran, went on strike early morning local time.
They joined the nationwide uprising on the 25th day and began chanting slogans against the regime, including “Death to Khamenei!” “Death to the dictator!” and “We will fight and take back Iran!” They are specifically targeting regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in their slogans.
Protests resumed in Iran’s Universities on Monday. In Shiraz, the students of Shiraz University of Medical Science were chanting, “For every person killed, there are 1,000 others behind them!” In Tehran, the students of Amir Kabir University held a large rally and called for the release of jailed students.
At Tehran’s Islamic Azad University, students were chanting, “To my martyred sister, we will continue your path!” Other protests were reported at Babol Noshirvani University of Technology, Qazvin University, and Arak University.
Protests continued on Monday night in several Kurdish cities. In Sanandaj, the people held a rally and chanted anti-regime slogans including “Death to Khamenei!” In Sanandaj and Kermanshah, protesters blocked roads with fire and chanted slogans against the regime.
Protests also continued in other cities, including Shiraz and Marvdasht, where protesters tore down a poster of Qassem Soleimani and chanted “Death to Khamenei!”
Sunday night witnessed major clashes between protesters and the regime’s security forces in the cities of Sanandaj, Saqqez, and other Kurdish cities in the provinces of Kurdistan, West Azerbaijan, and Kermanshah.
Protesters in these cities and towns were seen taking control of their streets by establishing roadblocks and standing their ground as the regime’s security forces began opening fire. There are reports that the regime’s forces began using live bullets in some of these cities.
Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised Iran’s brave protesters. “On the 24th day of Iran protests, cries of ‘Death to the dictator!’ and ‘Death to Khamenei!’ resonate across the country.
Students, women, and youths have risen up in Sanandaj, Mahabad, Saqqez, Bukan, Zanjan, Yasuj, Tehran, Kermanshah, Isfahan, etc.” she tweeted.
In the city of Rasht in Gilan Province, northern Iran, political prisoners in Lakan Prison voiced their support for the ongoing nationwide uprising.
Local officials responded by launching attacks on their wards. Reports indicate locals heard sounds of gunfire and smoke rising from the site, indicating a fire inside the facility. Heavy shooting in and around the premises led to a major fire and smoke, according to one report.
Security forces surrounded the area and there was a grave concern for the lives of prisoners inside, other locals added.
The United Nations and other relative entities, especially the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Human Rights Council, need to take urgent action to save the lives of prisoners in Lakan Prison of Rasht.
The UN needs to launch an international fact-finding mission to conduct an investigation into Iran’s prisons and meet with the prisoners, especially political prisoners.
Students at universities across Tehran and other cities continued their anti-regime protests on Sunday, chanting “Don’t call it protests! This is now a revolution!” They also indicated their determination to continue these protests in other slogans:
“Poverty-Corruption-Injustice! Shame on this dictatorship!” “Don’t think it is just today! We’ll be [protesting] every day!”
“From Zahedan to Tehran, my life for Iran!” condemning the regime’s massacre of the Baluchi community in Zahedan of Sistan & Baluchestan Province on September 30. The regime’s security forces opened fire on worshippers on that day, leaving nearly 90 killed and more than 300 wounded.
High school students also continued their protests on Sunday, especially in Tehran, Fardis, Shahr-e Rey, and Mashhad. They were seen chanting “Death to Khamenei!” and “Death to the dictator!” Reports indicate in some cities the regime’s security forces stormed various schools and were seen apprehending large groups of high school students.
Police units were also stationed outside various schools to prevent high schoolers from joining the protests in their town.
These protests began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 61 65 32 31
email us here
October 8, 2022: Protests in Isfahan, Babol, Bukan, Mashhad, Karaj, Kerman, Kermanshah, Gohardasht, Mahabad, Kashan, and Piranshahr.