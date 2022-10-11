Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size, Share, Price, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 5.3% Between 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN , WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global non-alcoholic beverages market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like types, packaging types, end-uses, distribution channels, and major regions.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/non-alcoholic-beverages-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 5.3%
Non-alcoholic beverages are widely consumed in hotels, restaurants, healthcare institutes, and educational centres, among others. The increasing sale of non-alcoholic beverages among tourists, students, and working-professionals, is driving the market growth. Also, the increasing number of stalls and street food providers across the emerging economies are propelling the demand for minerals water and carbonated drinks, thereby increasing the market demand.
The increasing footfall in bars and pubs are fostering the popularity of non-alcoholic beers, soft drinks, cocktails, and fruit juices, among others, which is adding to the growth of non-alcoholic beverages market. Further, the increasing inclination towards non-alcoholic beverages to quit alcohol or reduce the consumption of whiskey or vodka, is a major driving factor of the market.
During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to account for a significant share in the market owing to the large population base across India and China. The rapid urbanisation, rising standard of living, and strong foothold of major beverage producing companies in the region are some of the crucial driving factors of the non-alcoholic beverages market.
Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa is anticipated to register a considerable growth in the coming years because alcoholic beverages such as wine and beer are forbidden in this region. In this regard, the scope of expansion of non-alcoholic beverages is high. Moreover, the expansion of non-alcoholic beverages in this region is likely to lead to rapid innovations to boost the availability of innovative flavours.
Non-Alcoholic Beverages Industry Definition and Major Segments
Non-alcoholic beverages, as the name suggests, are defined as the type of beverages which are free from alcohol. However, these beverages might contain some significant nutritional content including vitamins and minerals which is aiding the global non-alcoholic beverages market development. These beverages can be canned or put in a flexible container. Some of the notable examples of these type of beverages are cold drinks, fruit juice, and non-alcoholic beer, among others.
Read Full Report With Table Of Content- https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/non-alcoholic-beverages-market
Based on type, the market can be segmented into:
• Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD)
• Coffee and Tea
• Bottled Water
• Juices
• Sports Drinks
• Others
The market can be broadly categorised based on packaging type into:
• Bottles
• Cans
• Others
The significant end-uses included in the market are as follows:
• Food Services
• Retail
By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into:
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Speciality Stores
• Online
• Others
On the basis of region, the market can be categorised into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Trends
The key trends in the global non-alcoholic beverages market include the increasing demand for non-alcoholic ready-to-make beverages such as squashes, syrups, and flavoured milk. Also, the increasing demand for clean-labelled canned beverages owing to the increasing per capita income is a major factor in the market.
The thriving e-commerce industry is anticipated to be a key trend in the market development owing to the growing availability of wide range of non-alcoholic beverages on online food and beverage delivery platforms.
The growing research and development activities by the major food and beverage manufacturers is one of the major factors driving the non-alcoholic beverages market. The companies are aiming towards branding and marketing high quality innovative beverages to generate greater revenue.
Meanwhile, the increasing inclination towards health and fitness among the working-class population is likely to motivate them to buy nutritional and vitamin rich beverages such as coconut water, packaged fruit juice, among others.
Furthermore, the aggressive branding and promotion strategies adopted by the major beverage companies such as Pepsi, Coca Cola, and Tropicana, among others, are likely to be the other major trends in the market. In addition to this, the increasing awareness about the ill-effects of consuming alcohol is further aiding the market growth.
Key Market Players
Some major players in the market:
• PepsiCo
• The Coca-Cola Company
• Nestle S.A.
• H.J. Heinz Company Brands LLC
• Monster Energy Company
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Read More Reports:
Rolling Stock Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/rolling-stock-market
Location Intelligence Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/location-intelligence-market
3D Food Printing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/3d-food-printing-market
5g Testing Equipment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/5g-testing-equipment-market
Ammunition Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ammunition-market
Top Lithium Ion Battery Companies: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/articles/top-lithium-ion-battery-companies
Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hypervolt-plus-cordless-vibration-massager-market
Automotive Robotics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-robotics-market
Soup Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/soup-market
Passive Fire Protection Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/passive-fire-protection-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skillful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Frara Prih
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other