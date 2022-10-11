Pipeline construction market is projected to reach $73.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%

pipeline construction market size was valued at $45.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $73.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pipeline construction market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

Pipeline construction is a system to transport liquid, gas and water and wastewater from one place to another. It is a process of laying pipes for their intended use. Pipelines are divided into two types: liquid and gaseous. Both pipes are built in the same way

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many companies in the global market to halt business operations for a short term to comply with new government regulations to curb the spread of the disease. This halt in operations directly impacts revenue flow of the global market. In addition, there is a halt in manufacturing of industrial products, owing to lack of raw materials and manpower in the lockdown period. Further, no new consignments are received by companies that operate in this sector. Hence, halt in industrial activities and lockdowns for several months has affected the market and the market is anticipated to witness a slow recovery during the forecast period.

The oil and gas pipeline segment is anticipated to dominant the market and is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. An increase in construction related activities and oil & gas refineries projects globally, which in turn, rise in demand for liquid, boost the pipeline construction market growth.

Key Segments Covered

By Application :

• Liquid Pipeline

• Gas Pipeline

End User

• Oil and Gas

• Chemical

• Water and Wastewater

• Energy

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global pipeline construction market trends and dynamics.

• In-depth market analysis is conducted by the global pipeline construction market estimations for key market segments between 2021 and 2031.

• The global pipeline construction market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

• A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The global pipeline construction market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

• The key market players within market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global pipeline construction industry.