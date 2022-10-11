Robotic paint booth market is projected to reach $10.68 billion by 2031 | End-user industry (Automotive, Aviation

robotic paint booth market size was valued at $3.09 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $10.68 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.7%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global robotic paint booth market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

The robotic painting technology is a crucial component of industries, such as automotive, aeronautical, and defense and is expected to grow at a steady growth rate during the forecast period. A robotic painting booth is a type of processing unit, which operates by the integration of mechanical, electrical, and software components. Robotic paint booth is usually an enclosed space, which consists of spraying arms, conveyor lines, and other components. In the era of productivity and efficiency, any automotive or aeronautical manufacturing cannot be utilized to its full potential without a robotic paint booth.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• Owing to temporary closure of manufacturing facilities and disruptions in the supply chain, the global Robotic Paint Booth market has been negatively impacted, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

• Unavailability of raw materials and shortage of skilled labor force was a major challenge, which is why, carrying out manufacturing in full capacity was impossible.

• The demand from applications sectors reduced significantly due to stoppage of new construction, deployment, and maintenance activities during the lockdown. However, the demand is expected to regain during the post-lockdown.

Integrating advanced technology, such as painting robots provides favorable growth opportunities for the robotic paint booth market during the forecast period. However, high installation costs have a significant impact on the growth of the robotic paint booth market. Nevertheless, it enables a sustainable manufacturing process, thereby creating potential growth opportunities for the market.

Key Segments Covered

End-user industry :

• Automotive

• Aviation



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global robotic paint booth market trends and dynamics.

• In-depth global robotic paint booth market analysis is conducted by the estimations for key market segments between 2021 and 2031.

• The global robotic paint booth market outlook is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

• A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The global robotic paint booth market forecast from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

• The key market players within market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global robotic paint booth market opportunity.