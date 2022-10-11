At 4.5%CAGR, Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 3.56Bn | 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report | CMI

Custom Market Insights

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market was estimated at USD 2.6 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 3.56 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% between 2022 and 2030.

Hydrophobic Coatings Market: Overview

ydrophobic coatings are also identified as waterproof coatings. Generally, hydrophobic coatings are ultra-tiny layers of superhydrophobic material that help protect the painted surfaces from external factors such as dust, moisture, rain, corrosion, and others. Hydrophobic coatings possess various properties, such as resistance to water, chemical, UV, colour, and gloss. Owing to these properties, it has a wide range of applications in various end-use industries, including automotive, textile, building & construction, aerospace, medical, and others.

Hydrophobic Coatings Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing demand from the building & construction sector is one of the key factors responsible for the global hydrophobic coatings market growth. Hydrophobic coatings are preferred over conventional coating material due to their low volatile organic content and water retention capacity. Hydrophobic coatings are used extensively in construction as they are resistant to corrosion, water, chemical spill, and others.

For instance, according to an article published by Invest India in the year July 2022, the construction industry is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025. In response, polysiloxane-based hydrophobic coatings are used predominantly in the building infrastructure to protect them against corrosion, acid rains, chemical spills, etc. These factors are anticipated to increase the demand for hydrophobic coatings in the construction sector.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Hydrophobic Coatings market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Hydrophobic Coatings market size was valued at around USD 2.6 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.56 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) The high price of hydrophobic coating restraining the market’s overall growth. In addition, high production costs and the requirement of advance machinery will slow down the market.

D) The growing adoption of automotive displays, human-machine interfaces, and automated systems are being embedded in luxurious cars by several key manufacturer players, including TATA Motors, Mahindra, Hyundai, Tesla, Ford, Audi, and others. Waterproof coatings are majorly employed for longer durability, self-healing, hardness, and self-cleaning applications.

E) Over the forecast period, hydrophobic coatings are new to the market, and gaining an edge over completion may be challenging. In addition, rising raw materials prices and high installation costs for nontechnology may be challenging factors in the hydrophobic coatings market.

Regional Landscape

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the dominant region in the hydrophobic coatings market. Hydrophobic coatings have increased in sectors such as building & construction, automotive, electronics, and other key market trends in the Asia-Pacific region.

The building & construction sector is one of the booming sectors in the Asia-Pacific region. For instance, according to an article published by Invest India in August 2022, the construction Industry in India is expected to reach $1.4 Tn by 2025 due to a robust increase in the urban population which will significantly enhance the demand for hydrophobic coatings, where it gives protection to infrastructure during the uncertain weather conditions. It is also used to protect the windows & doors and floor slab surfaces from rain, moisture, UV radiation, etc.

Key Players

3M

DuPont

Aculon Inc.

BASF SE

P2i

ABRISA TECHNOLOGIES

NEI Corporation

DRYWIRED

ACCUCOAT INC.

OerlikonMetco (US) Inc

NANEX COMPANY

NeverWet

Hdromer Inc

Corning Incorporated

Applied Medical Coatings

The Hydrophobic Coatings Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Polysiloxanes

Fluoro Alkylsilanes

Fluoropolymers

Others

By Application

Building & Construction

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Textile

Food & Packaging

Others

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

