Yulu Bikes Invests in Real-Time Customer Support with Freshworks Software

/EIN News/ -- BENGALURU, India, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), a software company empowering the people who power businesses, today announced that Yulu Bikes , the largest Micro Mobility Vehicles service in India uses Freshworks’ Freshdesk ™ and Freshchat ™, to unify and automate customer support across multiple digital channels including mobile apps and AI-powered chatbots.



India is an evolving market for electric mobility and Yulu enables first and last-mile connectivity that is seamless, shared, and sustainable. In the last 5 years, Yulu expanded its business in the space of shared mobility by introducing battery swap stations, resulting in an increase in the volume of incoming customer queries. Today, Yulu hosts India’s largest battery-as-a-service network with 3 million battery swaps to date.

A technology-driven mobility platform, Yulu Bikes sought a user-friendly experience native to its mobile app and available through the user’s channel of choice. This left Yulu’s support team navigating through fragmented customer conversations across multiple channels. With Freshworks, all conversations are in one place and the company can track its team performance using custom analytics for metrics.

“We needed a system that could scale with us and provide an experience that aligns with our modern, customer-centric vision,” said Ayushi Mishra, CX Head of Yulu Bikes. “Freshworks’ solutions integrated seamlessly with our existing technology and has taken our customer support to the next level. Yulu Bikes envisions a future where its customers need not talk to a live agent and get instant resolutions to any query.”

Chat serves as a top area of focus for the customer-facing team at Yulu. Most customers want to quickly interact with the company when facing an issue on the road and do not want to wait around. Freshchat’s bots capabilities significantly reduced 30% of the incoming chat volumes by providing real-time resolution. With intelligent automation, Yulu is able to automate repetitive tasks and allow its agents to focus on issues that require human intervention.

“The ability to witness real-time team performance using Dashboards helps us set metrics for delighting our customers and the Freshworks analytics provides deeper, actionable insights on agent performance, ticket trends and more to help optimize and make data-driven decisions to improve overall support efficiency and the experience we deliver,” adds Mishra.

“Consumers today need and expect fast-paced support,” said Karthik Rajaram, Vice President Sales for Freshworks. “When a business scales as rapidly as Yulu, technology that can scale is critical. We are thrilled to empower Yulu as they work to create futuristic customer experiences.”

Yulu is India’s largest Shared EV mobility & battery swapping company, founded in 2017 by seasoned & serial entrepreneurs with the mission to make urban commuting clean, inclusive & sustainable. Backed by marquee as well as strategic investors, Yulu provides urban Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR and has successfully created India’s largest AI-powered Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, to provide virtually infinite range to its users. This network has completed 3.5 million+ battery swaps till date and has enabled the accelerated adoption of electric mobility in India. As a pioneer in the EV space, Yulu has influenced several policies aimed towards electric vehicles, and has generated livelihood opportunities for millions of people. For further information, please visit www.yulu.bike or follow us on Twitter @YuluBike.

Freshworks Inc. , (NASDAQ: FRSH) makes business software people love to use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, sales and marketing teams, our products empower the people who power business. Freshworks is fast to onboard, priced affordably, built to delight, yet powerful enough to deliver critical business outcomes. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 58,000 customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. For the freshest company news visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

