David Roesener, Ohio-based Medical Physicist, Interviewed by Inspirery Magazine

David Roesener of Ohio was featured in Inspirery Magazine where he discussed a wide range of topics on leadership and a career in the area of medical physics.

DUBLIN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Roesener is an Ohio-based medical physicist. He was recently featured in Inspirery Magazine in which he discussed a wide range of topics on leadership and a career in the area of medical physics. Inspirery Magazine features interviews with entrepreneurs and executives to help inspire those starting out as well as those who have been working successfully for years. It also creates an opportunity for interviewees to act as mentors to entrepreneurs. As a well-known and respected representative in the medical physics arena, David Roesener was a natural choice to be featured in Inspirery Magazine.

During the course of his interview, David Roesener talked about what made him choose a career in medical physics, what some of the most important qualities are in making a successful medical physicist, as well as some of the challenges he faces in his work: “The ever-changing landscape of insurance reimbursement for radiation therapy services is the biggest challenge I face day-to-day. The number of new technology options available to clinicians is also a challenge, as each has its own unique set of benefits and drawbacks that must be carefully considered before implementation.”

David Roesener discussed how he handles rejection: “Rejection is never easy, but you have to learn from every experience. The most important thing to remember about rejection is that it can't always be your fault. Sometimes it's out of your control and the only way to know that is by giving everything a try in order to understand what you are good at. The more experience you have, the better because when you get rejected for something you've done before you will know how much effort to put into future projects so they don't meet the same fate! It's okay if things don't go your way - just keep trying until they do because not every situation calls for the same approach.”

Regarding what advice he would offer others who are considering a career in medical physics, Mr. David Roesener replied, “Get a broad foundation in the physical sciences and mathematics, since much of what we do relies on an understanding of complex concepts. An internship or two in a clinical setting is also highly recommended to get a feel for the “real world” application of medical physics.”

David Roesener went on to talk about how he deals with fear, about what motivates him professionally and personally, about his hobbies and interests outside of work, and quotes that inspire him. The interviewer also asked, “What does the future hold for Mr. David Roesener of Ohio?” To which David replied, “I would like to continue working in the field of medical physics and help develop new and improved cancer treatments. I would also like to contribute to the advancement of knowledge in the materials engineering field.”

To read the interview in full, please visit https://inspirery.com/david-richard-roesener/

About David Roesener, Ohio-based Medical Physicist

David Richard Roesener of Dublin, Ohio is a well regarded medical physicist currently working as a radiation physicist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he has been working with the radiation oncology department since early 2014. Previously, he had served as a senior medical physicist for Global Physics Solutions based in Chicago, Illinois where he acted as the primary physicist for two centers in the Chicagoland area. He would prepare multiple centers for state audits performed by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. He is also certified by the American Board of Radiology. From 2006 to 2009, David Roesener was a staff medical physicist as part of the department of radiation oncology in the Barrett Cancer Center at University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. From 2005 to 2006, he served as a junior medical physicist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at Harvard Medical School.

David Roesener also has significant experience in the materials and metallurgical engineering field. He worked as a metallurgical engineering consultant for Byron Products in Fairfield, Ohio from 2003-2004, where he performed materials failure analysis investigations in addition to providing technical support and improving sales processes. From 1997 to 2002, Mr. Roesener was a materials engineer for Delphi Safety and Interiors, located in Vandalia, Ohio. Prior to that, he worked as a metallurgical engineer for MQS Inspection in Cincinnati, Ohio.

David R. Roesener holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Materials Engineering. He has also earned two Masters of Science degrees from the University of Cincinnati. The first he received in 2002 for Biomedical Engineering. The second he received in 2005 for Medical Physics. Mr. Roesener was an ASM International Committee member from 1996 to 2003. He was named ASM Outstanding Young Member in 1999. Other honors and certifications for David Roesener include the William Tholke Scholarship Award, an ongoing member of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine since 2003, and has held his Professional Engineer License from the State of Ohio since 2003. In his free time, Mr. Roesener enjoys playing music, recreational sports and exercise, as well as reading in a wide variety of subjects spanning scientific works to classical literature.



