uMotif to Showcase How Transformative eCOA/ePRO Technology Enables Faster, More Engaging Trials and Real-World Studies at Premier Pharma and Biotech Industry Events

Executives including CEO Steve Rosenberg, Co-Founder & Chief Patient Officer Bruce Hellman to discuss the eCOA/ePRO market – what's working, what's wrong, and what patients need now

BOSTON (PRWEB) October 10, 2022

uMotif, one of the clinical research technology market's fastest growing companies, will share its unique perspective on how pharma and biotech can and must adopt market-tested eCOA/ePRO solutions that engage patients to run better trials and real-world studies at top industry events during Q4…

October

--Pharma 2022, Nice Acropolis Convention Center Exhibit in Nice, France, October 11-13

--North Carolina Biosciences Organization Annual Meeting, NC Biotech Center in Research Triangle Park, NC, October 12

--Outsourcing in Clinical Trials New England, Westin Boston Seaport District Hotel in Boston, MA, October 12-13

November

--ISPOR Europe, Austria Center Vienna in Vienna, Austria and online, November 6-9

--Data Management Biomedical, Cité Universitaire Internationale in Paris, France, November 14

--CNS Summit 2022, Boca Raton Hotel, in Boca Raton, FL, November 17-20, (Sponsor) – uMotif CEO Steve Rosenberg (LinkedIn) will lead a panel discussion on the path to true patient engagement

--North Carolina Biosciences Organization Clinical Trials Forum, NC Biotech Center in Research Triangle Park, NC, November 29

December

--IDF Lisbon, Centro de Congressos de Lisboa CCL, in Lisbon, Spain and online, December 5-8 – On December 6, uMotif Chief Patient Officer and Co-Founder Bruce Hellman (LinkedIn) will participate in a panel discussion on PROMS in diabetes care, in the Healthcare Track

To arrange a personal meeting with a uMotif executive at any of these events, email mailto:contact@umotif.com [contact@umotif.com __title__ null]

