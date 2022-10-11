The Pretium Consultants Group, Inc. and Women And Drones Team Up To Help With The Growing Need for UAS/AAM Talent
Since we specialize in tech and engineering talent acquisitions and optimization, it made sense that we would team up with Women and Drones.”GLENVIEW, IL, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women and Drones, the premier global platform for women in the UAS (Uncrewed Aerial Systems) and AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) industries, is proud to announce their partnership with The Pretium Consultants Group, Inc., a talent acquisitions and management consulting firm that strives to create a holistic hiring experience for UAS and AAM organizations and their workforces.
“We were founded on the principle that talent acquisition is more than just putting bodies in seats without regard for the entire employee and organizational experience,” said Chantal Khan, founder, CEO, and lead talent optimization specialist. “Since we specialize in tech and engineering talent acquisitions and optimization, it made sense that we would team up with Women and Drones. Together, we help organizations looking to enhance their workforces in these highly specialized industries make great strides in their efforts to create awareness and education in this area.”
Sharon Rossmark, founder and CEO of Women and Drones said, “With women representing only 28% of the workforce in STEM occupations, we welcome The Pretium Consultants Group, Inc. partnership. Their vision to build a better tech workforce through insight and innovation combined with their ability to target engineering and tech professionals perfectly aligns with our goal to encourage more women to pursue careers in STEM and aviation in supportive, inclusive work environments.”
About The Pretium Consultants Group, Inc.
The Pretium Consultants Group, Inc. strives to ensure that every client's needs are heard and met and that every candidate is matched, not only to fit the job, but to fit the business and its culture. In addition to offering tech and engineering talent acquisitions and management, integrating workplace wellness initiatives, administering pre-hire assessments, coaching, and consulting, they help companies find, retain, and manage, and optimize their best tech talent.
Learn more at https://www.pretium-inc.com/.
About Women And Drones:
Women And Drones is the leading membership organization dedicated to driving excellence in the uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry by advocating for female participation in this dynamic segment of the global economy. We partner with companies committed to an inclusive culture where women can thrive. Our educational programs range from kindergarten to career in efforts to balance the gender equation in the industry now, as well as for the future of flight.
