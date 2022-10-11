Submit Release
October 2022 Monthly Bulletin

Commercial Bank Activity

New Bank

Icon Business Bank
Proposed location: Street address to be determined in the vicinity of Riverside, Riverside County
Correspondent: James B. Jones
Carpenter & Company, 23 Corporate Plaza Drive, Suite 150 #D-11, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Phone: 994-261-8888
Approved: 9/30/22

United Community Bank
Street address to be determined, Community of Encino, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County
Filed: 9/23/22

Acquisition of Control

Patriot Financial Partners, GP IV, L.P., Patriot Financial Partners IV, L.P., Patriot Financial Partners Parallel IV, L.P., Patriot Financial Partners GP IV, LLC, Patriot Financial Advisors, LLC, Patriot Financial Advisors, L.P., to acquire control of Avidbank Holdings, Inc.
Approved: 9/15/22

Strategic Value Investors, LP (the “Fund”); Strategic Value Bank Partners, LLC; Strategic Value Private Investors, LP; Strategic Value Private Partners, LLC; and Messrs. Benjamin Mackovak and Martin Adams, to acquire control of Community Bank of the Bay
Filed: 9/08/22
Withdrawn: 9/12/22

Change of Name

Bank of Hemet, The, to change its name to HCN Bank
Notified: 9/27/22

Icon Bank, to change its name to Icon Business Bank
Application amended: 9/22/22

