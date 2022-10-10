CAMPUS to Lead NFT Integration for Nissan Heisman House

Exclusive NFT partner for Heisman Trophy Trust selected by Nissan to pioneer new tech for beloved ad campaign

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAMPUS, a college sports NFT platform backed by Solana and co-founded by Tim Tebow, is leading an NFT integration for Nissan and its longtime Nissan Heisman House ad campaign. As part of the partnership, CAMPUS and Nissan have created the first-ever Nissan Heisman House Club with a sweepstakes that will see eight lucky winners gain membership to the inaugural, tokenized club where they will join eight former Heisman-winning athletes - Tebow, Barry Sanders, Baker Mayfield, Robert Griffin III, Steve Spurrier, Carson Palmer, DeVonta Smith and Charlie Ward.

Membership in the Nissan Heisman House Club provides a year of benefits such as a custom, limited edition NFT proving ownership for each of the sixteen inaugural members, video chats, and signed memorabilia (see Official Rules for full details).

"The Nissan Heisman House has become a beloved tradition during college football season and now fans can own a part of it," CAMPUS co-Founder and CEO Christine Menedis said. "We're proud to support Nissan and the Heisman Trophy Trust in this new on chain world and we're excited for college football fans to benefit from their innovation."

The sweepstakes begins on October 6. Each week, a new sweepstakes "Token" featuring a former Heisman winner will be available to claim and own at no cost to fans on CAMPUS.io. These sweepstakes Tokens will be available each Thursday through the end of November and each fan can claim one of each athlete sweepstakes Token each week - giving fans up to eight possible sweepstakes Token entries. Winners will be announced December 8 on CAMPUS.io.

For additional program details, visit the Heisman House page on CAMPUS.io and TheHeismanHouse.com and follow @CAMPUSunlocks on Twitter.

No purchase is necessary to enter sweepstakes. Open only to residents of the United States who are 18 years of age or older. Void in Rhode Island, New York, Florida, and outside the U.S. where prohibited by law. Ends Nov. 24, 2022. For Official Rules, including prize descriptions, visit CAMPUS.io.

About Nissan:

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

About Heisman Trophy Trust:

The Heisman Memorial Trophy annually recognizes the outstanding college football player in the United States. Winners epitomize great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work. The Heisman Trophy Trust ensures the continuation and integrity of this award. The Trust, furthermore, has a charitable mission to support amateur athletes and to provide greater opportunities to the youth of our country. Our goal through these charitable endeavors is for The Heisman Trophy to symbolize the fostering of a sense of community responsibility and service to our youth, especially those disadvantaged or with special needs.

About CAMPUS:

CAMPUS provides media, marketing, e-commerce and tech services to universities and athletes to sell Tokens (NFTs) featuring the school and/or athlete, which "unlock" special access to digital or real-life experiences that appeal to fans. Limited-edition CAMPUS Tokens featuring individual student-athletes and groups of student-athletes are currently being released at CAMPUS.io throughout the athletics season. Each Token comes with exclusive ownership benefits and entrance into a unique community for fans to interact, compete and own.

