Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market - Top Players, Investment Feasibility Analysis, and Business Overview - AMR

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new report published by Allied Market Research, the electrocardiograph (ECG) market generated $8.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $18.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

An ECG device is a device that is often used as an initial diagnosis for heart conditions. This is said to be true and ECG interpretation is an effective method for measuring and diagnosing arrhythmias and other medical conditions associated with abnormal heart rhythms. In addition, according to the CDC, arrhythmias affect more than 4 million patients and about half a million deaths each year in the United States. Therefore, the increase in the need for early and accurate diagnosis of heart disease is driving the growth in ECG market size.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Nihon Kohden Corporation,

Osi Systems Fukuda Denshi Co Ltd.,

Opto Circuits Limited,

Philips Healthcare (Koninklijke Philips N.V.),

Schiller Ag, Ge Healthcare (General Electric Company),

Johnson And Johnson,

Mortara Instrument, Inc.,

Medtronic Plc,

Mindray Medical International Limited

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of electrocardiograph (ecg) market research to identify potential electrocardiograph (ecg) market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global electrocardiograph (ecg) market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Electrocardiograph (ECG) devices are widely accepted in various medical settings such as hospitals, clinics and surgical centers. Several ECG devices such as resting ECG, exercise ECG, and Holter monitor are used to monitor abnormal heart rhythms. In addition, these devices have gained great popularity in recent years, since the continuous monitoring of ECG signals for several hours, combined with the working conditions, is important for the prevention of diseases heart.

Based on product, the resting electrocardiograph (ECG) segment provided the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market, and is expected to maintain its position it during the prophecy. However, the Holter segment is expected to show the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The electrocardiograph (ecg) market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global electrocardiograph (ecg) market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

