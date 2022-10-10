Interpublic Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on the morning of October 21, 2022. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.

To join the conference call, please call (888) 603-9218. Outside the United States, please call (212) 519-0830. The participant passcode is 9822535. The call will be available live on the company’s website, www.interpublic.com .

The conference call will be recorded and available for 30 days by calling (800) 839-2290 followed by the passcode 2927. Outside the United States, please call (203) 369-3607 followed by the passcode 2927. The call will also be archived and available in the investor relations section of the company’s website.

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) ( www.interpublic.com ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with net revenue of $9.11 billion in 2021.



Contact Information

Tom Cunningham

(Press)

(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne

(Analysts, Investors)

(212) 704-1439