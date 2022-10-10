Successful Completion of Construction at Akita & Noshiro

/EIN News/ -- MONACO, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seajacks International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI), recently completed the installation of all 33 wind turbines at the Akita & Noshiro offshore wind farm situated off the Japanese Akita Prefecture coastline.



The self-propelled jack up vessel, Seajacks Zaratan, carried out the work in collaboration with main installation contractor Kajima Corporation and turbine supplier Vestas Japan Co., Ltd. The project, which is owned by Akita Offshore Wind Corporation (AOW), is the first commercial-scale fixed-bottom wind farm to be constructed in Japan. The 140MW project will power approximately 150,000 homes and mitigate over two million tons of GHG emissions over its expected useful life.

Blair Ainslie, Seajacks CEO said the following:

“The completion of the turbine installation at Akita and Noshiro is an achievement that all parties involved can be proud of. The project is a powerful demonstration of a successful collaboration between international partners to deliver a successful project outcome.

It is a testament to the capabilities of all parties, that the project has been completed safely and without any major incidents, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Seajacks Zaratan will continue to provide support on the project through the end of the charter period, before demobilising and heading onto further turbine installation projects in the Asia Pacific region.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc. is a leading provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NETI. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website: www.eneti-inc.com .

About Seajacks

Seajacks International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eneti Inc., is a UK based offshore installation company committed to building and operating the world’s most advanced and versatile fleet of self-propelled jack-up vessels equipped to service the demands of the offshore wind industry. Our on and offshore crews work in full conjunction with all our clients, looking to provide the most cost-effective solutions in the safest environments possible. Additional information about Seajacks is available on the company’s website: www.seajacks.com

