Custom Flow Tunnels Make In-House Fan and HVAC Testing Easier
Achieve accurate flow measurement with calibrated, industry-compliant air flow tunnels from Airflow Sciences Equipment.
You name it, we’ll build it.”LIVONIA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airflow Sciences Equipment, a flow testing equipment company, has announced an enhanced lineup of customized flow tunnels that make air pressure and flow-related product testing easier than ever. The flow tunnel comes in a wide range of sizes, and is capable of providing manufacturers with the ability to do in-house testing on fans, HVAC components, or any product where pressure or flow data is required as a design specification.
Flow testing of fans and HVAC components is commonplace throughout the industry, since engineers that plan to install these products need to know their impact on the whole system, be it a large ventilation system or a small air purifier system. Often a fan or HVAC vent is sent to a flow analysis lab for such testing, but this is only financially reasonable if such testing is rarely needed. For a company that designs fans or new components regularly, it is highly advantageous to perform in-house flow testing.
With an in-house flow tunnel, testing can be conducted regularly, not just at the final design phase but after every iterative design trial. The design process greatly benefits from the ability to prove out a design as it is in the development stage. If fan manufacturers can easily try out prototype fan blades in a flow tunnel, they can identify blade geometries that achieve their design goals early on. A manufacturer can even test out entire systems, such as a complete automotive heating and cooling system with all included fans and vents. Anything that can be connected in series with the flow tunnel can be evaluated.
The flow chamber works by passing a known flow rate through a test sample. Then, a data logging computer automatically measures the pressure drop and flow through the sample with highly precise instrumentation.
The flow tunnels from Airflow Sciences offer an especially easy entry-point for companies new to internal flow testing, due to their ease of use and automated data logging. Even more, every flow tunnel is highly customizable so that its fits the specific product line being tested. A customized tunnel ensures quick and easy test set-up and accuracy targeted to the most commonly conducted tests for a given facility. With a custom tunnel, onsite flow testing becomes much more cost effective, since users pay only for the size required and the features they really need.
A flow chamber is most commonly sized by flow rate, and Airflow Sciences Equipment will build any size tunnel you need. The smallest available flow tunnels fall in the 0-10 cfm range, whereas larger tunnels (with flow rates 25,000 cfm and higher) are big enough to walk inside. “You name it, we’ll build it,” says President Rob Mudry, P.E.
These flow measurement devices are accurate and repeatable. They can be used for creating fan curves, measuring fan power, or determining pressure loss through HVAC components such as filters or grilles. For companies who need to meet industry requirements, the flow tunnel adheres to a number of industry standards:
- AMCA 210-16 Laboratory Methods of Testing Fans for Certified Aerodynamic Performance Rating
- ASHRAE 51-16 Laboratory Methods of Testing Fans for Certified Aerodynamic Performance Rating
- HVI Publication 916 Air Flow Test Procedure for Residential Ventilation Products
About Airflow Sciences Equipment
Airflow Sciences Equipment develops custom testing systems that are highly accurate yet simple to operate. The company specializes in testing equipment and integration systems for velocity, temperature, pressure, particle sampling, and coal pipe testing, including calibration services performed in an on-site wind tunnel. In addition to manufacturing custom flow tunnels, the company also produces the 3DDAS, ACFM and MAP systems, which automate the measurement of flow rates in stacks and ductwork. Applications include HVAC, power, pollution control, food processing, auto, rail, and manufacturing. Rental equipment is also available for short-term needs.
