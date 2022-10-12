Vya Selected by Best Life Brands to Provide Localized Marketing Technology and Services for 500+ Franchisees

Vya marketing resource management will help simplify marketing operations for multi-brand franchise organization that serves people along the continuum of care

What sets Vya apart is their dedicated, knowledgeable support team, which is essential for ensuring the success of our marketing programs.” — Jennifer LoBianco, SVP, Best Life Brands

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vya, a leading provider of marketing execution technology and services for distributed organizations, today announced it has been selected to provide localized marketing services to Best Life Brands, LLC, a multi-brand franchise organization that serves people along the continuum of care.

Earlier this year, Best Life Brands achieved 500 franchise locations across all of its brands in the US and Canada, including ComForCare/At Your Side Home Care, CarePatrol, Blue Moon Estate Sales, and Boost Home Healthcare. To support this growth, Best Life Brands sought a solution to simplify marketing for franchisees, whether they are single- or multi-unit owners, or multi-brand owners.

Best Life Brands is implementing Vya’s marketing resource management system to efficiently fulfill and track localized marketing materials, across brands, making it easier for franchisees to execute marketing campaigns at the local level.

“We needed a solution and a partner that could help us execute and support our marketing programs at the frontlines of our growing multi-brand franchise family,” said Jennifer LoBianco, senior vice president, Best Life Brands. “From my past experience with Vya, I knew their technology could help us more efficiently manage marketing assets across our organization. What sets Vya apart is their dedicated, knowledgeable support team, which is essential for ensuring the success of our marketing programs.”

Vya’s marketing resource management system will help Best Life Brands connect with local markets, empower franchisees and streamline its marketing operations by enabling the organization to manage marketing assets for all brands in one online system. The Best Life Brands marketing portal, powered by Vya, is a user-friendly, one-stop shop where franchisees can easily access branded, customizable marketing materials and marketing campaigns, including brochures, flyers, rack cards, postcards, web and print ads and social posts. Certain materials can be customized automatically with data from a franchisee’s user profile.

“Managing marketing programs for hundreds of franchise locations across multiple brands is a significant responsibility,” said Kandi O’Connor, COO, Vya. “The right technology, tools and processes are essential for capitalizing on the efficiencies of the brand family structure. We are excited to be working with Best Life Brands to scale its marketing support as it continues to grow.”

Learn more about Vya’s marketing resource management solutions at https://www.vyasystems.com/systems/.

ABOUT Best Life Brands

Based in Troy, Mich., Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes ComForCare and At Your Side, premier franchised providers of home care; CarePatrol, the nation's largest franchised senior care solutions organization; Blue Moon Estate Sales, the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., and Boost Home Healthcare, dedicated to providing superior in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services, which together include more than 500 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Best Life Brands is a platform of award-winning complementary businesses that serve people along the continuum of care.

About Vya

Vya (@vya_systems) simplifies marketing execution with local customization to help distributed and multi-location businesses increase efficiency and maximize performance. With its combination of marketing resource management technology, data analytics expertise, and production services, Vya enables marketers to customize, localize, optimize and efficiently manage marketing campaigns, messaging and materials for greater relevance and impact. Marketers across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, franchising, insurance, manufacturing, and energy and utilities, choose Vya to elevate their marketing operations and advance overall business success. Learn more about Vya at vyasystems.com or contact Vya at 800-426-7921 or sales@vyasystems.com.