KND Labs Earns NSF Certification

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KND Labs has been granted NSF certification, the company announced today.

The NSF certification further commits KND Labs as the most compliant CBD ingredients manufacturer across all industries including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, pet, nutrition and sport.

The announcement comes on the heels of Major League Baseball's approval for CBD sponsorships. Beginning next season, MLB teams can partner with any CBD company approved by NSF for jersey patch sponsorships and other advertisements.

NSF's Certified for Sport initiative takes the guesswork out of supplements for athletes and coaches. With the ever-evolving marketplace, NSF verifies products do not contain unsafe levels of contaminants, prohibited substances or masking agents — and in this case, no THC.

"We hold ourselves to the highest standard throughout the manufacturing process," said Nich Wilson, President of KND Labs. "Our team is focused on using the highest quality ingredients and maintaining strict processes that meet global supply chain practices. This recognition from NSF is a true honor as it affirms our commitment to compliance and as a trusted manufacturing partner for leading brands around the world."

NSF certification is now included in KND Labs' growing list of certifications that includes NASC Preferred Supplier, cGMP 111, EFfCI (EU GMP) for Cosmetics and cGMP 117 Food, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) certified ISO 9001 certified and Kosher certified.

About KND Labs

KND Labs is a leading manufacturer of hemp-derived ingredients, extracting quality bulk ingredients for brands and manufacturers of both human and pet products. Focused on certification and compliance in the CBD market, KND is a certified NASC supplier, cGMP 111 and 117, ISO 9001 certified and Kosher certified. With two state-of-the-art facilities in Lakewood, Colorado and Arvada, Colorado, KND Labs produces hemp-derived cannabinoids such as CBD, CBG, and other hemp-derived major and minor cannabinoids in powdered isolate form, distillate oil form and liquid or powder water-soluble form. Learn more at kndlabs.com.

About NSF

Founded in 1944 as the National Sanitation Foundation, NSF certification is the ultimate assurance for consumers, retailers and regulators that certified products have undergone rigorous, independent testing. NSF is the standard regulatory body for public health related to food, water, consumer products and the environment.

