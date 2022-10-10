Breastfest Continues to Carry out Its Tradition During Its 14th Year of Helping Individuals Fight Cancer
This years Breastfeast will feature platinum recording artists Tantric, Headstone, Drew Lines and many more.APPLETON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catalyzing change and becoming an instrument of transformation have long been known as difficult tasks to overcome. Aside from external struggles that potential changemakers face, such as the constant search for funding, individuals and organizations must contend with the harsh reality of operating charitable engagements. In the grand scheme of things, the system involves more than giving and receiving donations. It includes the process of gathering donors, spreading awareness, finding organizations to work with, and many more. For this reason, anyone wishing to change the world has to face the truth that the job can be more than they have bargained for.
Nonetheless, there are a significant number of selfless individuals and organizations that fight tooth and nail to carry out their mission of a better world. They continue to defy odds and strengthen themselves in order to make a difference in other people’s lives. One of them is the organizers behind Breastfest – an annual music event dedicated to those fighting with the Big C.
Cancer is a disease that literally leaves patients fighting for their lives. Aside from the battle happening beneath their skins, there exists a fight in the real world, where patients struggle to keep up with cancer’s financial demands. Indeed, battling cancer is exhausting – physically, mentally, and financially – leading to several patients choosing to give up life. Thus, Breastfest lends a helping hand to ease the pain of those who have struggled enough.
Since its inception, Breastfest has been committed to bringing light to those who feel helpless in battling cancer. It annually holds a live music event where performers who believe in the same cause perform to raise money. These funds will be given directly to those who are fighting cancer.
Before Breastfest officially came into life, this fundraising event was born out of a gig in which a famous band called Headstone was performing. In 2009, Headstone was performing a weekly gig at Uncle Jim’s in Appleton, where a bartender had put a tip jar on the table with a label, “Frosty’s Mom.” The band found out that the tip jar was for the bartender’s mom, who was fighting cancer at that time. On a mission to help the bartender, Headstone performed for a cause during its frontman’s birthday event. The event was a smash hit, which featured a number of local and regional bands, including Keep off of the Grass, Mindz Eye, and Beyond Fate. Since then, Headstone has been devoted to holding annual charity events that aim to help those fighting cancer. For this reason, the band breathed life into Breastfest.
As Breastfest enters its 14th year of helping individuals fight cancer, the organization continues to carry out its tradition. This year’s Breastfest will be held on October 22, 2022, at Maloney’s in Kaukauna, Wisconsin. The doors will open at 4:20 PM with music starting at 5:00 PM and ending at 1:30 AM. Platinum recording artist Tantric will headline the event.
Breastfest is sponsored by Headstone, Grave Marker Music, Tours for Cures, Stryker Records, and Quickies.
Christopher Dobry
Stryker Records
Cdobry@strykerrecords.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Breakdown by Tantric from the album Tantric © 2001