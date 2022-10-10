Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,255 in the last 365 days.

Breastfest Continues to Carry out Its Tradition During Its 14th Year of Helping Individuals Fight Cancer

Tantric is an American rock band from Louisville, KY founded in '99 by Hugo Ferriera.

Shane Keddell is the frontman for Headstone and the organizer of Breastfest

Hip Hop Artist Drew Lines will make his first appearance at Breastfest. This past April, his single, 15 Minutes of Fame feat. Scotty Austin charted at #25 in the Nation on the NACC Top 30. (photo by J.T Photography LLC)

This years Breastfeast will feature platinum recording artists Tantric, Headstone, Drew Lines and many more.

APPLETON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catalyzing change and becoming an instrument of transformation have long been known as difficult tasks to overcome. Aside from external struggles that potential changemakers face, such as the constant search for funding, individuals and organizations must contend with the harsh reality of operating charitable engagements. In the grand scheme of things, the system involves more than giving and receiving donations. It includes the process of gathering donors, spreading awareness, finding organizations to work with, and many more. For this reason, anyone wishing to change the world has to face the truth that the job can be more than they have bargained for.

Nonetheless, there are a significant number of selfless individuals and organizations that fight tooth and nail to carry out their mission of a better world. They continue to defy odds and strengthen themselves in order to make a difference in other people’s lives. One of them is the organizers behind Breastfest – an annual music event dedicated to those fighting with the Big C.

Cancer is a disease that literally leaves patients fighting for their lives. Aside from the battle happening beneath their skins, there exists a fight in the real world, where patients struggle to keep up with cancer’s financial demands. Indeed, battling cancer is exhausting – physically, mentally, and financially – leading to several patients choosing to give up life. Thus, Breastfest lends a helping hand to ease the pain of those who have struggled enough.

Since its inception, Breastfest has been committed to bringing light to those who feel helpless in battling cancer. It annually holds a live music event where performers who believe in the same cause perform to raise money. These funds will be given directly to those who are fighting cancer.

Before Breastfest officially came into life, this fundraising event was born out of a gig in which a famous band called Headstone was performing. In 2009, Headstone was performing a weekly gig at Uncle Jim’s in Appleton, where a bartender had put a tip jar on the table with a label, “Frosty’s Mom.” The band found out that the tip jar was for the bartender’s mom, who was fighting cancer at that time. On a mission to help the bartender, Headstone performed for a cause during its frontman’s birthday event. The event was a smash hit, which featured a number of local and regional bands, including Keep off of the Grass, Mindz Eye, and Beyond Fate. Since then, Headstone has been devoted to holding annual charity events that aim to help those fighting cancer. For this reason, the band breathed life into Breastfest.

As Breastfest enters its 14th year of helping individuals fight cancer, the organization continues to carry out its tradition. This year’s Breastfest will be held on October 22, 2022, at Maloney’s in Kaukauna, Wisconsin. The doors will open at 4:20 PM with music starting at 5:00 PM and ending at 1:30 AM. Platinum recording artist Tantric will headline the event.

Breastfest is sponsored by Headstone, Grave Marker Music, Tours for Cures, Stryker Records, and Quickies.

Christopher Dobry
Stryker Records
Cdobry@strykerrecords.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Breakdown by Tantric from the album Tantric © 2001

You just read:

Breastfest Continues to Carry out Its Tradition During Its 14th Year of Helping Individuals Fight Cancer

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.