Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,110 in the last 365 days.

CalMatters editors offer unique, nonpartisan insights on California’s 2022 election propositions

In summary

CalMatters journalists continue to offer the best statewide perspective on propositions up for voters in the 2022 election.

Our team was live at Politifest in San Diego, with Editor & Co-Founder David Lesher and Newsletter Editor Emily Hoeven delivering election insights to the in-person audience and via a simultaneous free online broadcast.

The presentation was part of the annual Politifest gathering put on by our partners at the nonprofit newsroom Voice of San Diego. It drew hundreds of San Diegans for meaningful conversations about local and state issues on the beautiful University of San Diego campus. 

The crowd experienced our Pizza & Politics initiative in a unique way. We’re encouraging people to gather in groups to play our ballot proposition videos and discuss each one. Here, we offered that experience live and in-person, with Hoeven and Lesher providing analysis after each video and answering audience questions — and passing out free Pizza & Politics stickers after the event. (Here’s how you can get yours!)

And now, thanks to the video from the event, it’s even easier to make your own Pizza & Politics party. Just connect over pizza with at least one other person and  watch the video below as your nonpartisan ballot guide. Be sure to snap a picture and share it with us (info@calmatters.org) so we can tell the story of your own Pizza & Politics party.

You just read:

CalMatters editors offer unique, nonpartisan insights on California’s 2022 election propositions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.