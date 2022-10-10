CalMatters editors offer unique, nonpartisan insights on California’s 2022 election propositions

In summary CalMatters journalists continue to offer the best statewide perspective on propositions up for voters in the 2022 election.

Our team was live at Politifest in San Diego, with Editor & Co-Founder David Lesher and Newsletter Editor Emily Hoeven delivering election insights to the in-person audience and via a simultaneous free online broadcast.

The presentation was part of the annual Politifest gathering put on by our partners at the nonprofit newsroom Voice of San Diego. It drew hundreds of San Diegans for meaningful conversations about local and state issues on the beautiful University of San Diego campus.

The crowd experienced our Pizza & Politics initiative in a unique way. We’re encouraging people to gather in groups to play our ballot proposition videos and discuss each one. Here, we offered that experience live and in-person, with Hoeven and Lesher providing analysis after each video and answering audience questions — and passing out free Pizza & Politics stickers after the event. (Here’s how you can get yours!)

And now, thanks to the video from the event, it’s even easier to make your own Pizza & Politics party. Just connect over pizza with at least one other person and watch the video below as your nonpartisan ballot guide. Be sure to snap a picture and share it with us (info@calmatters.org) so we can tell the story of your own Pizza & Politics party.