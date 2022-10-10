Data Center Infrastructure Management Market to Reach USD 10 Billion to Project a Growth of 12% CAGR During 2022-2031

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market

The data center infrastructure management market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 10 billion by the end of 2031 by growing at a CAGR of ~12% in 2031.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, October 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester published a report titled “ Data Center Infrastructure Management Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031” which delivers a detailed overview of the global data center infrastructure management market in terms of market segmentation by data center type, component, management, end-user, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, and supply and demand risk, along with a detailed discussion of current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global data center infrastructure management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~12% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031. Factors such a growing demand for cloud & data management and the higher prevalence of DCIM services of the next generation are anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. As of 2021, the IP traffic of cloud data center was projected to be over 15,000 exabytes. Additionally, by management, the global data center infrastructure management market is segmented into asset, cooling, network, power, and security. Out of these segments, the asset segment is estimated to obtain a notable share in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be accounted to the accuracy of data processing asset management facilitates within a short time. Organizations that use asset management have a low probability of encountering a significant error in their database. The number of organization facing significant data breach was estimated to be around 5000 in 2020.The global data center infrastructure management market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 10 billion by the end of 2031 by growing at a CAGR of ~12% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031 Additionally, increasing investment in AI & 5G technology is also anticipated to hike the growth of the market in the region over the forecast period. In 2020, China was expected to invest about USD 250 billion in the AI industry’s development. The market is further expected to grow significantly in North America region over the forecast period on the back of the presence of particular tech giants. In 2022, North America was noticed to have the highest number of data center, out of which, 2,700 data centers were solely located in the USA.The research is global in nature and covers a detailed analysis of the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook, etc. have also been covered and displayed in the research report.Growing Cloud Computing Sector to Foster the Growth of the MarketIn 2022, the worth of cloud computing sector was estimated to be USD 450 billion.Cloud computing comprises multiple computing services such as database, storage, networking, intelligence, analytics, and software. Moreover, big organizations have data centers to process, collect, and store the large amounts of data. All these services require the assistance of data center infrastructure management to function accordingly without generating errors. Therefore, such factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the market.However, the complex implementation procedure of the DCIM application is expected to operate as a key restraint to the growth of the global data center infrastructure management market over the forecast period.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players in the global data center infrastructure management market which includes company profiling of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Schneider Electric SE, Stulz GmbH, Vertiv Group Corp., Delta Electronics, Inc., CommScope Inc., Siemens AG, Nlyte Software Limited, FNT GmbH, and Eaton Corporation PLC.The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent news and developments. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts a detailed overview of the global data center infrastructure management market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching for possibilities, and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decisions in order to avoid future uncertainties.

