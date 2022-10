Ostomy Drainage Bags Market In-depth Growth Projection with Demand and Revenue Till 2030 | Industry To reach 2.4 Million

Ostomy Drainage Bags Market to

Ostomy drainage bags market was valued at $1,658.38 Mn in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,409.38 Mn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a research report on โ€œOstomy Drainage Bags Market by Type (Colostomy Bags, Ileostomy Bags, Urostomy Bags, Continent Ileostomy Bags, Continent Urostomy Bags): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030โ€ in its research database.

Increase in prevalence of colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel diseases, rise in government and private funding for advancement of healthcare sectors, and increase in number of key players for ostomy drainage bags are expected to contribute toward the growth of the global ostomy drainage bags market during the forecast period.

Increase in prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases and colorectal cancer cases and development of new ostomy products by key players drive the growth of the global ostomy drainage bags market. Besides, the launch of innovative products that cater to needs and comfort of patients and rise in number of approvals by regulatory bodies create new opportunities.

High prevalence of colorectal cancer attributable to the increase in geriatric population drives the market growth. Increase in population prone to colon cancer, urinary tract cancer, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic diseases such as ulcerative colitis and Crohnโ€™s disease that require ostomy surgery, further boosts the market growth.

What is an ostomy drainage bag?

Ostomy drainage bag is a prosthetic medical device used for the collection of waste discharged from the body after an ostomy procedure, a surgery performed for redirecting waste from organic system (colon, ileum, bladder) into the physically made stoma in abdomen

Covid-19 Scenario:

The demand for ostomy drainage bags reduced considerably due to postponement or cancellation of many ostomy surgeries. This is due to shift in hospital resources to take care of increase in number of Covid-19 infected patients.

Only acute ostomy surgeries were carried out during the initial stages of the pandemic. However, the demand is expected to rise post-pandemic as the number of surgeries increase steadily.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global ostomy drainage bags market based on type and region.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

ALCARE Co. Ltd.

Coloplast A/s, B.

Braun Melsungen AG,

Flexicare Ltd.

ConvaTec Inc.

Oakmed Healthcare

Hollister Incorporated

Salts Healthcare Ltd.

Pelcin Healthcare Ltd.

Welland Medical Ltd.

Report Attribute Details:

Revenue forecast in 2030 - USD 2.4 billion

Growth rate - CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030

Forecast period - 2020 โ€“ 2030

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Regional scope - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA

Country scope - U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Key companies profiled - ALCARE Co. Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast A/s, ConvaTec Inc., Flexicare Ltd, Hollister Incorporated, Oakmed Healthcare, Pelcin Healthcare Ltd., Salts Healthcare Ltd., Welland Medical Ltd.

Region wise:

North America accounted for a majority of the global ostomy drainage bags market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the ostomy drainage bags market forecast period. This is attributed to rise in production of ostomy drainage bags, increase in number of approvals for ostomy products, rise in presence of key players, and surge in development of technology for healthcare. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to increase in number of colorectal cancer cases, rise in demand for ostomy bags, and growth in health care expenditures.

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Important Questions Being Answered by the Market Report

What is the Ostomy Drainage Bags Market size and growth?

What are the prominent and latest trends impacting the market?

Which regions will observe growth on new occasions?

Which players are adopting a functioning and planned framework to obtain customer loyalty?

