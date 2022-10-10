Ostomy Drainage Bags Market In-depth Growth Projection with Demand and Revenue Till 2030 | Industry To reach 2.4 Million

Ostomy Drainage Bags Market to

Ostomy drainage bags market was valued at $1,658.38 Mn in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,409.38 Mn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a research report on “Ostomy Drainage Bags Market by Type (Colostomy Bags, Ileostomy Bags, Urostomy Bags, Continent Ileostomy Bags, Continent Urostomy Bags): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030” in its research database.

Disturbing ascent in pervasiveness of issues like colorectal malignant growth, provocative entrail illnesses, ascend in government and confidential assets for advancement of medical services areas, and expansion in number of central members for ostomy waste sacks are supposed to quite contribute toward the development of the worldwide ostomy seepage packs market during the estimate time frame.

The global ostomy drainage bags market was valued at $1,658.38 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,409.38 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Flood in pervasiveness of provocative gut sicknesses and colorectal disease cases and improvement of new ostomy items by countless vital participants drive the development of the worldwide ostomy seepage packs market. Besides, the send off of imaginative items that take care of necessities and solace of patients and ascend in number of endorsements by administrative bodies set out new open doors before long.

High pervasiveness of colorectal disease attributable to the expansion in geriatric populace drives the market development. Expansion in populace inclined to colon malignant growth, urinary plot malignant growth, bladder malignant growth, colorectal malignant growth, fiery entrail illness, and ongoing sicknesses, for example, ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s illness that require ostomy medical procedure, further lifts the market development.

What is an ostomy drainage bag?

Ostomy seepage sack is a prosthetic clinical gadget utilized for the assortment of waste discharged from the body after an ostomy strategy, a surgery performed for redirecting wastage from organic framework (colon, ileum, bladder) into the physically made stoma in midsection

Covid-19 Scenario:

The demand for ostomy drainage bags reduced considerably due to postponement or cancellation of many ostomy surgeries. This is due to shift in hospital resources to take care of increase in number of Covid-19 infected patients.

Only acute ostomy surgeries were carried out during the initial stages of the pandemic. However, the demand is expected to rise post-pandemic as the number of surgeries increase steadily.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global ostomy drainage bags market based on type and region.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

ALCARE Co. Ltd.

Coloplast A/s, B.

Braun Melsungen AG,

Flexicare Ltd.

ConvaTec Inc.

Oakmed Healthcare

Hollister Incorporated

Salts Healthcare Ltd.

Pelcin Healthcare Ltd.

Welland Medical Ltd.

Report Attribute Details:

Revenue forecast in 2030 - USD 2.4 billion

Growth rate - CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030

Forecast period - 2020 – 2030

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Regional scope - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA

Country scope - U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Key companies profiled - ALCARE Co. Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast A/s, ConvaTec Inc., Flexicare Ltd, Hollister Incorporated, Oakmed Healthcare, Pelcin Healthcare Ltd., Salts Healthcare Ltd., Welland Medical Ltd.

Region wise:

North America accounted for a majority of the global ostomy drainage bags market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the ostomy drainage bags market forecast period. This is attributed to rise in production of ostomy drainage bags, increase in number of approvals for ostomy products, rise in presence of key players, and surge in development of technology for healthcare. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to increase in number of colorectal cancer cases, rise in demand for ostomy bags, and growth in health care expenditures.

Allied Market Research has segmented the RNA Based Therapeutic Market report on the basis of procedure, application, end-user, and region:

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Important Questions Being Answered by the Market Report

What is the Ostomy Drainage Bags Market size and growth?

What are the prominent and latest trends impacting the market?

Which regions will observe growth on new occasions?

Which players are adopting a functioning and planned framework to obtain customer loyalty?

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest.

