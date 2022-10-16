‘Discreet.club Hemp’ Launches New “Delta9 THC Network Marketing” Company with Cannabinoid Validator Focus, Dallas Texas
Discreet.com’s mission is to create an educational environment for open-learning regarding emerging technology surrounding features & benefits of THC Delta9.
Discreet is the Industry’s Best Technology for Delta-9 THC education; we all absolutely agree.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- >ABOUT DISCREET: discreet is the micro-dosing education company. discreet’s goal is to introduce people to products’ education that they previously considered taboo and to improve their quality of life. discreet has chosen a business model designed to improve the lives of our distributors by providing a path to earning additional streams of income. New & Edgy: discreet has been working for years on innovative delivery methods and look forward to sharing with the world. Partnered with You: discreet believes in person-to-person sharing and we put our money where our mouth is. We Move Fast: discreet knows the landscape is changing every day and are poised to take ‘first mover advantage’ in the market.
— Nate Farnsworth, CEO & Co-Founder
https://discreet.club/
>Cannabis (Marijuana) and Cannabinoids: What You Need To Know … Is marijuana the same thing as cannabis?
https://www.nccih.nih.gov/health/cannabis-marijuana-and-cannabinoids-what-you-need-to-know
People often use the words “cannabis” and “marijuana” interchangeably, but they don’t mean exactly the same thing.
• The word “cannabis” refers to all products derived from the plant Cannabis sativa.
• The cannabis plant contains about 540 chemical substances.
• The word “marijuana” refers to parts of or products from the plant Cannabis sativa that contain substantial amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is the substance that’s primarily responsible for the effects of marijuana on a person’s mental state. Some cannabis plants contain very little THC. Under U.S. law, these plants are considered “industrial hemp” rather than marijuana.
What are cannabinoids?
Cannabinoids are a group of substances found in the cannabis plant.
What are the main cannabinoids?
The main cannabinoids are THC and cannabidiol (CBD).
How many cannabinoids are there?
Besides THC and CBD, more than 100 other cannabinoids have been identified.
Has the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved cannabis or cannabinoids for medical use?
The FDA has not approved the cannabis plant for any medical use. However, the FDA has approved several drugs that contain individual cannabinoids.
• Epidiolex, which contains a purified form of CBD derived from cannabis, was approved for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome or Dravet syndrome, two rare and severe forms of epilepsy.
• Marinol and Syndros, which contain dronabinol (synthetic THC), and Cesamet, which contains nabilone (a synthetic substance similar to THC), are approved by the FDA. Dronabinol and nabilone are used to treat nausea and vomiting caused by cancer chemotherapy. Dronabinol is also used to treat loss of appetite and weight loss in people with HIV/AIDS.
Is it legal for dietary supplements or foods to contain THC or CBD?
The FDA has determined that products containing THC or CBD cannot be sold legally as dietary supplements. Foods to which THC or CBD has been added cannot be sold legally in interstate commerce. Whether they can be sold legally within a state depends on that state’s laws and regulations.
Are cannabis or cannabinoids helpful in treating health conditions?
Drugs containing cannabinoids may be helpful in treating certain rare forms of epilepsy, nausea and vomiting associated with cancer chemotherapy, and loss of appetite and weight loss associated with HIV/AIDS. In addition, some evidence suggests modest benefits of cannabis or cannabinoids for chronic pain and multiple sclerosis symptoms. Cannabis isn’t helpful for glaucoma. Research on cannabis or cannabinoids for other conditions is in its early stages.
https://www.webmd.com/pain-management/cbd-thc-difference
You’re probably hearing a lot about cannabis and marijuana products as they become legal in more and more states. Two natural compounds are getting the most attention: CBD and THC. Cannabis is a plant that makes a thick substance full of compounds called cannabinoids. There are more than 100 of these chemicals in cannabis. They cause drug-like reactions in your body. CBD (cannabidiol) and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) are the most common cannabinoids found in cannabis products. THC and CBD are in both marijuana and hemp. Marijuana contains much more THC than hemp, while hemp has a lot of CBD.
Chemical Structure
CBD and THC have the same chemical formula -- 21 carbon atoms, 30 hydrogen atoms, and two oxygen atoms. The difference lies in the way the atoms are arranged. That gives CBD and THC different chemical properties, and they affect your body differently. Both CBD and THC work with receptors that release neurotransmitters in your brain. They can affect things like pain, mood, sleep, and memory.
How CBD and THC Affect the Body
THC is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. It's what makes people feel "high." We have two types of cannabinoid receptors in our bodies. THC binds with receptors -- mostly in the brain -- that control pain, mood, and other feelings. That's why THC can make you feel euphoric and give you that so-called high. CBD doesn't cause that high. Instead, it's thought to work with other elements in the body linked to feelings of well-being.
https://discreet.club/
Medical Benefits
People take CBD products to help with everything from arthritis and Crohn's disease to diabetes and multiple sclerosis. Some say it helps with anxiety, insomnia, and chronic pain. So far, there's little evidence that CBD helps with any of these. The FDA has approved one CBD-based drug. Epidiolex is a treatment for several severe forms of rare childhood epilepsy. CBD is a hot topic for researchers. The National Institutes of Health clinical trials database shows more than 160 trials involving CBD that are either active or recruiting. Some states authorize the use of THC as part of medical marijuana, THC may help ease things like:
• Multiple sclerosis pain
• Nerve pain
• Parkinson's disease tremors
• Nausea
• Glaucoma
Side Effects
THC can cause:
• Problems with concentration
• Dizziness
• Vomiting
• Drowsiness
• Balance
• Memory loss
Side effects from CBD can include:
• Nausea
• Diarrhea
• Upset stomach
• Tiredness
• Lightheadedness
• Crankiness
• Low blood pressure
• Drowsiness
https://www.pharmabinoid.eu/pages/benefits-of-cannabinoids
>Since the beginning of time, people have used cannabis as medicine. Several old texts praised the plant's ability to heal, which resulted in the creation of many medicines and hundreds of thousands of options in the health market today. Cannabinoids work with the receptors of a cannabinoid to control many bodily functions and give the body many health benefits. But to be sure you are getting the right product; you must be careful where you get your cannabinoids supply. And the health benefits that the body gets differ from different cannabinoids. For example:
• CBG – Cannabigerol - Anti-cancer agent, anti-inflammatory, pain relief.
• CBN – Cannabinol - Pain relief, sedative, anti-inflammatory.
• THCa – Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid - Treat nausea, and inflammation; increases appetite.
• THCv – Tetrahydrocannabivarin - Calming effect, psychoactive, decreases appetite.
• CBD – Cannabidiol - Calming effect, anti-cancer agent, anti-inflammatory, increases appetite.
• THC – Tetrahydrocannabinol - Pain relief, calming effect, psychoactive.
When purchasing cannabinoids, what should you look for? It is critical to seek a respectable and trustworthy supplier when purchasing cannabis. Make sure the firm you are buying from has a formidable reputation and has been in the industry for a long time. It is also crucial to ensure that the products sold are of top quality and have undergone purity testing. Additionally, make sure you are sourcing out cannabinoids bulk supply so that your clients can receive them at a low cost, and you can make significant money. So, if you want to scale your business with CBD products, contact us now and let us help with that. So, how do you know when the goods you are buying are worth your time? Already, Pharmabinoids was deemed to be the best option for CBD products based on the following criteria:
• Reputation & Management
• Authenticity & Transparency
• Providing Quality to Customer
>Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis and one of at least 113 total cannabinoids identified on the plant. Although the chemical formula for THC (C21H30O2) describes multiple isomers, the term THC usually refers to the Delta-9-THC isomer with chemical name (−)-trans-Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol. Like most pharmacologically active secondary metabolites of plants, THC is a lipid found in cannabis, assumed to be involved in the plant's evolutionary adaptation, putatively against insect predation, ultraviolet light, and environmental stress.
THC, along with its double bond isomers and their stereoisomers, is one of only three cannabinoids scheduled by the UN Convention on Psychotropic Substances (the other two are dimethylheptylpyran and parahexyl). It was listed under Schedule I in 1971, but reclassified to Schedule II in 1991 following a recommendation from the WHO. Based on subsequent studies, the WHO has recommended the reclassification to the less-stringent Schedule III. Cannabis as a plant is scheduled by the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs (Schedule I and IV). It is specifically still listed under Schedule I by US federal law under the Controlled Substances Act for having "no accepted medical use" and "lack of accepted safety".
However, dronabinol, a pharmaceutical form of THC, has been approved by the FDA as an appetite stimulant for people with AIDS and an antiemetic for people receiving chemotherapy under the trade names Marinol and Syndros. The pharmaceutical formulation dronabinol is an oily and viscous resin provided in capsules available by prescription in the United States, Canada, Germany, and New Zealand.
Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (Δ9-THC), better known as THC, is the marijuana plant's primary component for causing psychoactive effects. THC was first discovered and isolated by Israeli chemist Raphael Mechoulam in Israel in 1964. It was found that, when smoked, tetrahydrocannabinol is absorbed into the bloodstream and travels to the brain, attaching itself to the naturally occurring endocannabinoid receptors located in the cerebral cortex, cerebellum, and basal ganglia. These are the parts of the brain responsible for thinking, memory, pleasure, coordination and movement
>As of October 2022, 19 states have approved marijuana for recreational purposes and 38 for medicinal use. The recreational cannabis industry alone generated $15 billion in 2021 -- a figure that is on target to surpass $25 billion by 2025, according to Statista. Here's what to know about marijuana legalization in the US, including which states have passed laws, what's happening on the federal level and how Americans feel about legalizing pot.
>As of July 2022, 38 states have legalized the medical use of cannabis to varying degrees, according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws: Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.
In addition, the District of Columbia and the territories of Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the US Virgin Islands have all legalized medical marijuana. Each jurisdiction has its own criteria regarding what conditions cannabis can be prescribed for, at what amounts and what the process is for issuing medical marijuana licenses to qualified residents.
>How do Americans feel about legal marijuana? According to a 2021 Pew Research poll, 91% of Americans believe cannabis should be legalized to some degree -- 31% for medical use and 60% for both medical and recreational use. Only 8% of respondents said marijuana should not be legal at all. Gallup's research also found that nearly half (46%) of American adults say they've tried marijuana, despite it being registered as a Schedule I controlled substance by the federal government, and 68% believe it should be legalized.
More Americans smoke pot than cigarettes, according to an August 2022 Gallup poll. The percentage of Americans who say they smoke marijuana has reached 16%, a record high according to the July report -- and an increase of 4% from 2021. (Some 14% consume edibles, with significant overlap between the two groups.) Meanwhile, tobacco smokers currently represent only 11% of US adults, a drop from 16% in 2021 and only a quarter of the 43% who smoked in 1972.
>Mechanism of action: Delta-9
The actions of Delta-9-THC result from its partial agonist activity at the cannabinoid receptor CB1 (Ki = 40.7 nM[24]), located mainly in the central nervous system, and the CB2 receptor (Ki = 36 nM[24]), mainly expressed in cells of the immune system. The psychoactive effects of THC are primarily mediated by the activation of cannabinoid receptors, which result in a decrease in the concentration of the second messenger molecule cAMP through inhibition of adenylate cyclase. The presence of these specialized cannabinoid receptors in the brain led researchers to the discovery of endocannabinoids, such as anandamide and 2-arachidonoyl glyceride (2-AG).
THC is a lipophilic molecule and may bind non-specifically to a variety of entities in the brain and body, such as adipose tissue (fat). THC, as well as other cannabinoids that contain a phenol group, possess mild antioxidant activity sufficient to protect neurons against oxidative stress, such as that produced by glutamate-induced excitotoxicity.
THC targets receptors in a manner far less selective than endocannabinoid molecules released during retrograde signaling, as the drug has a relatively low cannabinoid receptor affinity. THC is also limited in its efficacy compared to other cannabinoids due to its partial agonistic activity, as THC appears to result in greater downregulation of cannabinoid receptors than endocannabinoids. Furthermore, in populations of low cannabinoid receptor density, THC may even act to antagonize endogenous agonists that possess greater receptor efficacy. However, while THC's pharmacodynamic tolerance may limit the maximal effects of certain drugs, evidence suggests that this tolerance mitigates undesirable effects, thus enhancing the drug's therapeutic window.
https://discreet.club/
