Huntington Beach Interior Designer Samia Verbist Pulls Spaces Together With Kitchen Pendant Lighting
Noted Orange County interior designer Samia Verbist tells readers about her methods for crafting perfect looks with well-placed pendant lighting in the kitchen
Choosing the perfect kitchen pendants is an important decision, and while there are a few rules to keep in mind, there is no one ‘right’ answer”HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Having the right lighting in a room significantly impacts how the space works and feels,” says Orange County interior designer Samia Verbist, owner of Samia Verbist Interior Design.
In a new article on her blog about kitchen pendant lighting on her website, Verbist expounds upon the importance of the more minor details, namely stylish kitchen lighting that helps draw the viewer’s attention to a particular part of the room - or draw it away from it.
In short, Verbist asks, how do homeowners want their kitchen pendant lighting to serve the space and its viewers?
“Choosing the perfect kitchen pendants is an important decision, and while there are a few rules to keep in mind, there is no one ‘right’ answer,” says Verbist. “...suspension lighting should reflect goals, kitchen style, and personal aesthetic.”
And for those who perhaps have no idea where to begin with choosing kitchen pendant lighting, Verbist and her extensive knowledge (and portfolio of projects) aim to help make the decision process much more straightforward.
Choosing A Kitchen Pendant Style
Pendant lighting isn’t exclusive to the kitchen; Verbist has used it in past projects in powder rooms and living rooms. However, Verbist emphasizes that choosing the proper lighting is essential in a room as important as the kitchen.
With something like translucent crystal shades, the viewer’s eye is allowed to drift. With metal kitchen pendant lights, they serve to keep the focus in the immediate area.
Or maybe a homeowner wants to opt for a minimalist style with glass-globe pendant lights. Verbist admits that, while there is undoubtedly a bevy of creative options, choosing the one that fits best can likely be an intimidating prospect.
“There are so many fun options when it comes to pendants that narrowing down the choices might be the hardest part,” says Verbist. However, she reassures that there is no ‘right’ answer to the question.
“Which one is best? The answer: the kitchen pendant that meets the goal of either stopping the eye or allowing it to continue to another feature,” says Verbist.
After citing examples from her portfolio and others from around the Internet, Samia Verbist reassures homeowners that, as long as they have solid ideas as to which aesthetic works, what the intended purpose of the pendant lighting is, and the focal points of the kitchen are, the decision can seem much less daunting.
Whether it’s the size compared to a small kitchen island with few pendants, or a massive island with multiple pendant lights, Samia Verbist explains the ins and outs of how to achieve a working balance. “[With] a smaller island, naturally, we will use fewer pendants and likely choose a smaller design. For example, if an island fits two counter stools, a pendant width of 8-9 inches will work well.”
Ultimately, it comes back to focal points and where the viewer's eye goes when observing the space.
For example, she explains, "[homeowners will] also want to consider spacing the pendants from each other and the edge of the island. To get them the right height, let the bottom float about 32 inches above the countertop.”
But deciding upon gorgeous kitchen pendants is hardly a full showing of Verbist’s creative prowess. In fact, with years of experience and education, Verbist can help transform entire homes from dull, uninspiring spaces to jaw-dropping works of art.
But how did someone like Samia Verbist arrive at her chosen creative destination?
Who Is Interior Designer Samia Verbist?
Hailing from France, the Huntington Beach, California, interior design veteran was, perhaps, always destined to make rooms into memorable and iconic areas of peoples’ homes.
Growing up in a household surrounded by art and art appreciation, she felt herself drawn toward artistic expression. So it was only a matter of time until her passion drove her toward her ultimate goal: becoming an interior designer.
After earning her Bachelor's Degree in Interior Architecture in France in 2015, she made interior design her life’s work. It also didn’t hurt that she picked up some much-needed design skills along the way, namely 2D and 3D rendering and architectural design.
Taking Things One Room At A Time
Since launching Samia Verbist Interior Design LLC in 2016, she has helped homeowners and business owners completely redesign and revamp their spaces.
In particular, her participation in the One Room Challenge, in which designers take one room and entirely transform it, has shown her impressive work, eye for detail, and what remodeling a space can result in.
“It gives me the opportunity to show all of my creativity when clients ask me to decorate a space in their home!” Verbist explains to readers. “There is nothing more exciting for me than the challenge of bringing life into an empty room and making my clients' home the best version of themselves!”
And after participating in the One Room Challenge several times, Verbist clearly exhibits a talented eye for detail, creativity, and staggering interior design knowledge.
Serving Orange County, Samia Verbist offers comprehensive interior design services, ranging from 3D renderings to in-home consultations and remodeling services.
More About Samia Verbist Interior Design LLC
Originally from Normandy, France, Samia Verbist always had an eye for the aesthetically pleasing. Using her finely-tuned artistic skills, Samia created her company in 2016 and delivered projects in the San Francisco Bay Area before moving to Huntington Beach, California.
To learn more about Samia Verbist Interior Design LLC and more interior design tips, visit her website at https://www.samiaverbist-interior.design/
